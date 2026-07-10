Bunnie Xo Says Jelly Roll 'Gets' Her Nashville Bar Kiss, But The Internet Still Has Plenty To Say
It's been less than two months since singer Jelly Roll filed for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo, and quite a bit has transpired since. Bunnie Xo seemingly wasted no time moving on from the split when she was spotted kissing "Calabasas Confidential" star Dylan Wolf at a July 4 party. Considering the fact that Jelly Roll is reportedly already seeing other people, too, this seems like fair game. The problem? The public make out sesh took place at Jelly Roll's own bar, Goodnight Nashville.
Now, after days of buzz online about Bunnie's seemingly loaded rebound moment, the star spoke about the situation on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. According to her, Jelly Roll had "no issue at all" with her getting cozy with Wolf, noting that he "gets it." From the outside looking in, this certainly seems like a lot of drama. Yet the ex-couple has repeatedly insisted that they are on the best possible terms. Even so, netizens aren't totally believing their story. Many are being very open about how uncomfortable they think this interaction really was.
"Say what u want that hurts," someone wrote on X about Bunnie Xo's make out moment. "And im.sure she['s] doing it as payback out of spite. They can try to be all friendly now but it will eventually boil over and turn to enemies," they added. On her podcast, Bunnie assured the haters that her July 4 outing was another part of her divorce glow up journey, saying "I had fun... I am healing out loud." One X-user took issue with this, writing, "What does her having fun mean? Does she have to kiss just anyone?"
Netizens are conflicted about Bunnie Xo's post-breakup behavior
While Bunnie is getting plenty of backlash, some fans have come to her defense. "They split. His feelings dont matter anymore," wrote one user on X. Others called out the hypocrisy for putting all the attention on Bunnie. "Jelly Rolls been out with women... he just hasn't been photographed," wrote one user on Reddit. In the wake of the breakup, Bunnie has been incredibly candid about how unconventional her situation with Jelly Roll is, explaining that they are still close friends and are even continuing to try for a baby together.
It seems that Jelly Roll's bar may be an extension of this. She told her podcast listeners, "I... have a floor there," adding, "I...feel very safe there. I also feel protected there. That's our home." According to her, "If I'm gonna land at any bar, I'm gonna do it at Goodnight Nashville."At the time of writing, Jelly Roll has yet to publicly comment on Bunnie XO's bar behavior. But given that the two seem to be doing their own thing, perhaps it's not as weird as it seems.