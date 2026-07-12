What The Most Iconic '80s Sitcom Parents Look Like Today
Some very special sitcoms aired in the 1980s. "Cheers" premiered in 1982, beginning one of the most legendary runs of any television show in history. "M*A*S*H" ended in 1983 after 11 seasons and 14 Primetime Emmy Awards. And although it didn't garner as many accolades as some of its successors, "M*A*S*H" reached a peak that likely no other TV series ever will: its finale drew 125 million viewers. (To put it into perspective, the "Friends" finale amassed 52.5 million viewers.)
The '80s also gave us sitcoms like "The Golden Girls," "Designing Women," and "Night Court," all of which still have a prominent place in TV history. But what truly defined that decade of sitcoms was the family sitcom. American life was changing, and the art that imitated life changed, too. Series like "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Full House" premiered in the decade, highlighting diversity and unique family structures while reminding Americans that most households are more similar than they are different. Several of these sitcoms were anchored by the parental characters, many of whom are still alive and working today. Here's what the most iconic '80s sitcom parents look like now.
Michael Gross became a fixture of the Tremors franchise
Michael Gross became an iconic '80s sitcom parent by way of playing Steven Keaton on "Family Ties." The show, which ran from 1982 to 1989, centered around the Keaton family, comprised of two hippie parents raising their children in the '80s. Fans loved Gross' character because of his warmth for his kids despite their differing world views, and he's still considered one of the best TV dads of all time. After "Family Ties" ended, Gross continued working in television, with his longest stint on any one show being 36 episodes of "The Young and the Restless," but he was more prolific in his movie career thanks to the success of the "Tremors" film franchise.
Gross portrayed Burt Gummer in the first "Tremors" film, which premiered in 1990. The former sitcom actor wasn't even a main character in that film, but as he continued returning for the sequels, he became the franchise's centerpiece, and he's now just as well known for his work in "Tremors" as being a TV dad.
Gross was surprised as anyone that "Tremors" became such a long-running franchise (the most recent installment was released in 2020). "We thought it was a one-off," Gross said in a 2026 interview hosted by the podcasts "Two Dollar Late Fee" and "Podcasting After Dark." "It was not a great success when it first came out ... It was a great thrill when they came back some five years later to say, 'You know, by golly, we're gonna make another one.'"
A made-for-TV film became part of Meredith Baxter's legacy
Meredith Baxter was the counterpart to Michael Gross' Steve Keaton. Baxter played Elyse Keaton on "Family Ties," and she became a beloved TV mom thanks to her character's steady, calm demeanor, as well as her portrayal of a successful working mother. Baxter was so good at her role, she earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for her work during the sitcom's run. Post-"Family Ties," Baxter continued working in television and film, and in recent years her work has been more sporadic and has included multiple made-for-TV movies.
Despite being considered an iconic TV mom, Baxter's legacy isn't bound to her "Family Ties" role. While the sitcom was still being made, Baxter starred in the 1986 made-for-TV movie "Kate's Secret," in which she portrayed a woman quietly navigating an eating disorder. The film inspired John Early's 2026 film "Maddie's Secret," a dark satirical comedy about a food influencer. In a conversation for Interview magazine with Early, Baxter said she still hears from fans about the impact of "Kate's Secret" all these years later. "Do you know what I got a lot of? I'm on a plane, aisle seat, stewardesses coming along, dropping down next to me and saying, 'Thank you for that movie. It changed my life. I didn't know what to do,'" she said.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Phylicia Rashad joined the cast of a popular HBO show
When talking about iconic TV moms from any decade, it's impossible not to mention the stunning Phylicia Rashad. Rashad played Clair Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," and the character quickly became a paradigm for a successful working mother and a successful Black woman. "The Cosby Show" premiered in 1984 and ran for nearly 200 episodes, and while Rashad is still best known for her work on the series, she's been steadily acting ever since it ended. "Cosby," "Little Bill," "Empire," and the "Creed" film franchise are among her biggest credits since.
Another big project Rashad has been part of is HBO's "The Gilded Age," a period piece set in its eponymous era led by a superb cast including Carrie Coon, Peggy Scott, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski. Rashad joined the cast as Elizabeth Kirkland, a wealthy Black woman who is a member of New York's social elite. In a 2025 interview for The New York Times, Rashad noted how Elizabeth — and other Black characters on the show — reflect the socioeconomic and cultural differences in the Black community in America during that period. "The concerns of an era might be different, but people are still people ... being African American has never been a monolithic proposition, and that's what we see," she said.
Tony Danza stays busy on the screen and stage
Another '80s sitcom that ran for nearly 200 episodes was "Who's the Boss?." The Emmy-winning series followed former baseball player Tony Micelli, played by Tony Danza, as he became the housekeeper of a high-powered female attorney. The show, which premiered in 1984, flipped traditional gender roles and served as a great next role after Danza's other popular TV series, "Taxi," ended. In his post-"Who's the Boss?" career, Danza found work in movies and some more comedy series, including his own called "The Tony Danza Show," though none of them lasted for more than a couple of seasons. As for what Danza is up to today? The actor has been working on "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" since 2022.
Danza is also doing theater. In spring of 2026, Danza starred alongside Tom Cavanaugh and Michael Longfellow in the show "Broken Snow," which did well enough to warrant a week-long extension of its off-Broadway run. Danza appeared on a 2026 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," hosted by Mario Lopez, to discuss his work on stage. "It's a lot of fun. I've been having a ball," Danza said of the project. "It's a wonderful team. It's really been a lot of fun ... and there's nothing like being on the stage," Danza gushed. He also mentioned his other 2026 stage show, "Sinatra & Stories," in which he performs some of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits.
Judith Light's filmography continues to grow
There needed to be a fierce woman going to work while Tony Danza stayed home and cleaned. That woman was Angela Bower, and she was played by the incomparable Judith Light. Light's character was balanced and powerful, and she was part of the magic that led to "Who's the Boss?" running for so many seasons. Since the sitcom ended, there have been plenty of opportunities to see Light on screen, especially in TV comedies. Light's worked on series like "Ugly Betty," "Transparent," and "Poker Face," and she's been in movies like "Doubt," "tick, tick... BOOM!," and "The Menu." Light is also known for her work on several Ryan Murphy projects, including "American Crime Story," "The Politician," and "All's Fair."
As an award-winning, in-demand, and successful actor, Light could get swept up in all of it. Instead, she stays grounded and true to who she is. "I meditate," she said of her process in an interview with Schon! in 2026. "I do my best to stay aware, and I really make sure that I'm checking in to see if this is about me or if I'm making it about everybody else. So, it's really a kind of mindfulness. It's really a dedication to making sure I don't go to that place that is so easy to go to. It's so easy to make it about you or your feelings or how good you're doing or whatever, and I just do my best to stay mindful."
Joanna Kerns is a busy director
The stunning Joanna Kerns is another actor who portrayed a strong working mother in an '80s sitcom. Kerns portrayed Maggie Seaver on "Growing Pains," and her on-screen dynamic with Alan Thicke made the two some of the best TV parents in sitcom history. After "Growing Pains" ended in 1992 after seven seasons, Kerns kept acting, with "Girl, Interrupted" and "Knocked Up" among her biggest projects since the sitcom. However, she's been far more prolific as a director, amassing nearly as many directing credits as those for acting in a more condensed timeline. Kerns has directed at least one episode of just about every popular TV series since the early '90s, including "Ally McBeal," "One Tree Hill," "Grey's Anatomy," "This Is Us," and "Chicago Med," among many others.
The first directing job Kerns had was an episode of "Growing Pains." While on the show, Kerns advocated for herself for years, making it known that she wanted to direct. However, she didn't get a chance to sit in the director's chair until there was some leadership turnover in the final season. Kerns only directed one episode of the sitcom, but that opportunity gave her the credentials she needed to continue directing after the series ended. Now, she's sure to give other women a chance at directing. "I really make a point to have a young woman, an aspiring director, follow me. I introduce her to my producers and to my crew and I let her follow me every step of the way, because I believe the more women there are, the more opportunity there is," she said to First For Women (via Yahoo! Life) in 2024.
Ed O'Neill became a sitcom parent again
Ed O'Neill is a comedy legend. His big break in Hollywood came when he was cast as Al Bundy on the sitcom "Married... with Children." After the series kicked off in 1987, it wasn't long before Al Bundy was firmly cemented as an iconic TV dad. The show ran for a whopping 11 seasons.
O'Neill spent the 2000s working in movies and TV, adding projects like "The West Wing," "8 Simple Rules," and "John from Cincinnati" to his resume. In 2010, O'Neill returned to the sitcom world and became another iconic TV parent, playing Jay Pritchett in "Modern Family," which ran for nearly as many episodes as "Married... with Children."
While it's impossible to imagine anyone else playing Al Bundy, evidently, Barry Diller, who was the chairman and CEO of Fox at the time, wasn't on board with O'Neill initially. In a 2024 "The Rich Eisen Show" interview, O'Neill said he was brought on to film the pilot even though the guy in charge of the network thought they should go with an actor with more experience in the comedy world. "You couldn't blame him for being hesitant about me, because they didn't know who I was," O'Neill said. "They didn't know a thing about me." The whole show was riding on that pilot, and clearly, it all worked out.
Katey Sagal voiced a beloved animated character
Katey Sagal resonated with millions of American mothers while playing Peggy Bundy on "Married... with Children." A style icon and force of nature, Peggy was unapologetic about who she was, and she proudly eschewed the traditional "housewife" archetype. Since "Married... with Children" ended, Sagal has acted in several popular television shows, including "Sons of Anarchy," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Shameless," and "The Conners," among others. Sagal has done plenty of voice work, too, most notably voicing Turanga Leela and other characters on "Futurama" until its end in 2025. And like her former "Married" co-star, Sagal became a TV parent once again when she starred as Cate Hennessy in "8 Simple Rules."
Clearly, Sagal has acted a ton throughout her career (and that's not even mentioning her film work), so she's had many characters to try and relate to. Of all her past roles, though, Sagal sees herself the most in her "8 Simple Rules" part. "To play these bada** women is so much fun, and clearly I have an inner bada** in me. I don't believe that I'm vicious, and I don't believe that I'm vindictive, but it's great. We all have those emotions, so it's great to be able to dispel them and utilize them. So those are fun, but in my personal life, I'm definitely more Cate Hennessy in terms of raising my kids. They'd probably call me a bada**, but I'm a big mom. I love being their mom," Sagal told The List in 2022.
Roseanne Barr was fired from her show's reboot
Roseanne Barr became a beloved TV mom in the late '80s when her eponymous sitcom first premiered. "Roseanne" followed the working-class Conner family as they navigated their lives, and the show was supported by an all-star cast, most of whom are still working in Hollywood today. After the original run of "Roseanne" ended, Barr kept working, appearing in other TV comedies like "Portlandia," "The Office," and "The Millers," among other projects. Then, in 2018, Barr and company returned for the "Roseanne" reboot, which, due to one of Barr's many controversies, only officially lasted for one season as Barr was fired by ABC.
Barr addressed her firing in a since-deleted podcast interview. "I horribly regret it. Are you kidding? I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything," she said, per ABC News. "And I said to God, 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I've done wrong. I'm going to accept what the consequences are,' and I do, and I have." Since the show's second cancellation, Barr has had a couple of acting jobs as she appears to be slowly reigniting her career. She also hosts a weekly podcast called "The Roseanne Barr Podcast" where she interviews various public figures.
John Goodman co-starred in an HBO series
Roseanne Barr's other half on "Roseanne" was, of course, John Goodman, who played Dan Conner in all 10 seasons. After the show's initial run came to an end, Goodman continued acting in blockbuster hits as he had done before and during "Roseanne." Among Goodman's biggest projects were "The Emperor's New Groove," "Monsters, Inc." and its sequel, and "Argo." In 2018, Goodman joined Barr and others for the "Roseanne" reboot, and after her firing, the series continued with the spin-off series "The Conners," which began with the death of Barr's character.
"The Conners" ran for seven seasons before the legendary sitcom family said its final goodbye, and for almost its entire run, Goodman juggled a starring role in another hit series, HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones." Though both comedies, the shows — and Goodman's roles — couldn't have been more different. In "The Righteous Gemstones," Goodman pushed some of his own boundaries while filming. "I read the final season, and there was one particular [sex] scene that I said, 'I can't do this,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025. "[But] they set the sexual position up in a way that it was just funny. I was only uncomfortable for an hour or so, and I'm no good naked."