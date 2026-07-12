What The Most Iconic '80s Sitcom Parents Look Like Today

Michael Gross became an iconic '80s sitcom parent by way of playing Steven Keaton on "Family Ties." The show, which ran from 1982 to 1989, centered around the Keaton family, comprised of two hippie parents raising their children in the '80s. Fans loved Gross' character because of his warmth for his kids despite their differing world views, and he's still considered one of the best TV dads of all time. After "Family Ties" ended, Gross continued working in television, with his longest stint on any one show being 36 episodes of "The Young and the Restless," but he was more prolific in his movie career thanks to the success of the "Tremors" film franchise.

Gross portrayed Burt Gummer in the first "Tremors" film, which premiered in 1990. The former sitcom actor wasn't even a main character in that film, but as he continued returning for the sequels, he became the franchise's centerpiece, and he's now just as well known for his work in "Tremors" as being a TV dad.

Gross was surprised as anyone that "Tremors" became such a long-running franchise (the most recent installment was released in 2020). "We thought it was a one-off," Gross said in a 2026 interview hosted by the podcasts "Two Dollar Late Fee" and "Podcasting After Dark." "It was not a great success when it first came out ... It was a great thrill when they came back some five years later to say, 'You know, by golly, we're gonna make another one.'"