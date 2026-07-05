Forgotten Sitcoms From The '80s That Almost No One Talks About

The 1980s sitcom boom left behind more than the classics people still talk about, such as "Cheers," "The Golden Girls," "Family Ties," and "Night Court." It also produced a large middle layer of shows that filled schedules and then slipped out of circulation. The decade was changing fast. Cable was growing, VCRs were altering viewing habits, Fox launched as a new broadcast network in 1986, and first-run syndication became a more serious route for sitcoms outside the "Big Three," meaning ABC, CBS, and NBC.

The Los Angeles Times reported that cable was in 22% of U.S. homes in 1980 and 56% by 1989, while VCR ownership rose from 1.43% in 1979 to 64% by 1989. The same report said the prime-time audience share held by the major networks fell from 85% in 1980 to 67% in 1989. That is why many forgotten '80s sitcoms are not simply "bad shows."

Some were experiments that did not fit the habits of weekly network viewing. Others were midseason replacements, spin-offs, star vehicles, or shows that never reached enough episodes to become rerun staples. First-run syndication gave some canceled or marginal sitcoms a second path, with titles such as "Mama's Family" and "Charles in Charge" finding new life there, but many others did not get the same afterlife, even if some sitcom stars later proved more durable in TV movies, dramas, and cable comfort programming, including some who found new lives as Hallmark stars and some '80s sitcom stars who disappeared from Hollywood entirely.