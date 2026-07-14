Adam Sandler's Bizarre Interaction With Police Just Days After Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

America's 250th birthday was a busy weekend for "Saturday Night Live" alum Adam Sandler. He started by heading to Madison Square Garden, where he officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, and gave them sweet marriage advice. Then, stepping back into his "Wedding Singer" persona, he even sang a new song for the newlyweds. After the nuptials, the "Happy Gilmore" actor headed to Nantucket to relax, but soon found himself needing some help. Sandler is committed to giving his daughters a normal upbringing, is a little more willing to live an abnormal life himself, as he called the Nantucket police to ask where he could find a game of pick-up basketball.

Sandler called the Nantucket authorities' non-emergency line and spoke to dispatcher Chris Reynolds, who told the Nantucket Current that "Billy Madison" himself asked, "Hey, I'm here on your island and I like to play basketball. Can you tell me where there's a basketball court I could play on?" Reynolds directed Sandler to a nearby court, and the famous comedian headed over to join in a game, jumping out of his car and informing everyone he wanted in, but he would need to stretch first. Resident Andrew Kesler described Sandler's skills on the court as "Great passing and playmaking, decent lay-ups, hesitated to shoot the ball." Sandler also stopped to take some pics with the crowd, helping make the long weekend extra special for everyone involved.