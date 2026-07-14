Adam Sandler's Bizarre Interaction With Police Just Days After Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
America's 250th birthday was a busy weekend for "Saturday Night Live" alum Adam Sandler. He started by heading to Madison Square Garden, where he officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, and gave them sweet marriage advice. Then, stepping back into his "Wedding Singer" persona, he even sang a new song for the newlyweds. After the nuptials, the "Happy Gilmore" actor headed to Nantucket to relax, but soon found himself needing some help. Sandler is committed to giving his daughters a normal upbringing, is a little more willing to live an abnormal life himself, as he called the Nantucket police to ask where he could find a game of pick-up basketball.
Sandler called the Nantucket authorities' non-emergency line and spoke to dispatcher Chris Reynolds, who told the Nantucket Current that "Billy Madison" himself asked, "Hey, I'm here on your island and I like to play basketball. Can you tell me where there's a basketball court I could play on?" Reynolds directed Sandler to a nearby court, and the famous comedian headed over to join in a game, jumping out of his car and informing everyone he wanted in, but he would need to stretch first. Resident Andrew Kesler described Sandler's skills on the court as "Great passing and playmaking, decent lay-ups, hesitated to shoot the ball." Sandler also stopped to take some pics with the crowd, helping make the long weekend extra special for everyone involved.
Adam Sandler loves to drop in on basketball games
While most celebrities tend to shy away from mixing it up with the public, Adam Sandler won't let his star power stop him from dropping in on pick-up basketball games. The Golden Globe-nominated actor's love for playing b-ball is so well known, it was even the punchline to an Oscars joke where a casually dressed Sandler invited everyone at the awards show to "join me for a game of five-on-five basketball at Veteran Park tonight." And while Sandler may have been turned away from an IHOP, causing a stir online, other players are more than happy to share the court with him. Instagram user ≠senseisigh shared a video of Sandler playing with him and his friends in 2019, writing, "Adam Sandler threw me a dime today." In 2021, the "Uncut Gems" star was captured on video shooting hoops in Long Island.
Photographer Xavier Luggage told ESPN about playing against Sandler in 2023, "He's like the random older dude that pulls up to the court and you're kind of like, 'alright he's whatever,' and then you pick him up and he's making the craziest passes." His game in Nantucket wasn't even the only one he fit in during the Taylor Swift wedding event. Sandler took some time on the 4th of July to play in New York City, with Instagram user ro_jiggy getting the footage. Playing basketball has even led to Sandler being laid out at times. In 2008, he broke his ankle on the court, and in 2013, he had to have surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered while playing his favorite sport.