Kate Middleton & Prince William Get Cozy On The Polo Field While Harry & Meghan Meet With Charles

Family feuds among the British royals aren't like the ones you see on the "Real Housewives" series or other reality shows. When these relatives want to get under one another's skin, they tend to do it in a far more civil manner, though a no less biting one. This certainly seemed to be the case on July 10, 2026. There had been much speculation about the itinerary of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family during their visit to Europe. Would King Charles III be able to reunite with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, or would Harry's concerns about security keep his children from their grandfather yet again? But late that afternoon, People and other sources confirmed that the king and Queen Camilla arranged for his younger son's family to meet at the royal country estate Highgrove House, away from the crowds and paparazzi of London.

Here's where the drama comes in: Charles and William, Prince of Wales, reportedly butted heads over Harry's U.K. return. Insiders claim the king desperately wants his sons to put their animosity behind them, while the heir apparent believes his brother will never stop causing damage to their family and The Firm's reputation. Coincidentally, William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were quite affectionate in front of the cameras that day. The royal couple appeared together at the Guards Polo Club, where William continued his longstanding tradition of playing in the Royal Charity Polo Cup.

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The couple was unusually hands-on, exchanging a kiss on the cheek and holding hands after the match. Might they have been taking advantage of the camera-free meeting between Charles and the Sussexes?