Mayim Bialik Had Trouble Filming This Pivotal Scene In The Big Bang Theory

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It took a while for "Shamy" (or Sheldon's relationship with Amy) to arrive at its glorious payoff in "The Big Bang Theory." In fact, it took 11 long seasons, or eight if you're counting from Mayim Bialik's actual introduction as Amy Farrah Fowler at the very end of Season 3. When it finally did happen, even the cast felt the weight of the moment. The wedding of Amy and Sheldon Cooper capped Season 11's finale, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry," and it had to deliver on the moment fans had waited almost a decade for. Unfortunately, the happiest day in Amy's fictional life made for a very tough shoot for the woman actually wearing the dress, since the script kept unwittingly yanking Bialik's real-life experience into the shoot.

Bialik, who is otherwise very similar to her character, wrote about filming the important scene on her website, Grok Nation. There, the actor admitted she was worried about a cliffhanger that might ruin everything for Amy. What's more, Bialik is divorced in real life, which meant that even zipping into a mock bridal gown to recite pretend vows as a fictional character felt like revisiting a chapter of her own past she'd rather leave shut. " ... as a divorced woman, it's hard to revisit that moment and those decisions," she wrote. "It's still painful to think about putting on the dress you take vows in. The dress that is in every picture of the perfect happy life you think you will have when you're young and getting married."

The actor married Michael Stone in August 2003 after meeting him at UCLA, the place where she got her PhD; they announced their divorce due to irreconcilable differences in November 2012. Bialik was never the same after divorcing Stone, which explains her mixed emotions about Amy's big day.