What Life Was Like For The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch Before Finding Fame
When Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler traded the mountainous valleys of Montana in "Yellowstone" for the Texas plains in that show's spinoff, "Dutton Ranch," the transition brought the franchise some new leading ladies, as well. The women of the original series had lots of dusty grit and hard-won scar tissue, but this new Texas-based ensemble appears to have come up in very different worlds. It's a testament to co-creator Taylor Sheridan's willingness to take the sprawling franchise down different paths. It also gives us the perfect excuse to take a look back at what life was like for some of the newcomers — and one "Yellowstone" star who made the leap to "Dutton Ranch" — long before fame came calling.
It's a very incongruous mix. One was practically raised on showbiz sets, thanks to her parents, while another spent a year aboard a Pacific fishing boat before destiny brought her to a soundstage. Let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet, though. The fun of a "before they were famous" tour is in the interesting details that make up a lifetime. Suffice to say, each actor's backstory here is just as unlikely as the last, even if they all ended up on the same fictional Texas ranch.
Kelly Reilly wrote her own way out of the London suburbs
People may watch Kelly Reilly give interviews and come to the conclusion that this sweet British lady is nothing like her often ruthless character in "Yellowstone" and "Dutton Ranch." No, the amusing truth about the actor who plays Beth Dutton is that the sheer nerve and initiative it took to get herself noticed is very, very Beth-like.
Growing up in Chessington, a suburb southwest of London, Reilly had humble beginnings in her journey toward fame. She was the daughter of a police officer and a hospital receptionist, and had a generally working-class upbringing that was interrupted by a school teacher who saw her potential and inspired her to act. When she was just 16, Reilly decided to take matters into her own hands by mailing a letter to the crew of a program her teacher had told her about. She became the youngest person to get on the program, and she found her agent in the process. That's how Reilly got an audition for the series "Prime Suspect," which marked her debut in 1995.
Reilly might have opted to appear in big projects for money, more but fame never had much appeal for her. Instead, she chose to build a stage career that actually ended up earning her respect. She earned the first of her two Olivier Award nominations for "After Miss Julie," gaining her further momentum. " ... I live very quietly, and I'm not interested in celebrity or being famous. I love acting. I love storytelling. I love great writing," she told Awards Daily in 2022. By the time she joined the Dutton family in "Yellowstone," Reilly had spent two decades doing the less glamorous part of the jo, and excelling at it.
The legendary Annette Bening cooked on a fishing boat before she conquered showbiz
While Kelly Reilly is the star of "Dutton Ranch," it's Annette Bening's Beulah Jackson, the head of a rival Texas Ranch, who emerges as the most cunning rival she's ever faced. While that's not the "Dutton Ranch" storyline Bening loves the most, her character's feud really showcases her abilities. She can absolutely go toe-to-toe with Reilly in the acting department as well – a two-time Golden Globe winner, Bening has been nominated for almost every other trophy out there, including two Tony awards, one Emmy, and five Oscars.
And yet, this celebrated thespian didn't even get into showbiz after finishing high school like many of her contemporaries. No, Bening, the daughter of an insurance agent from Kansas, spent a year cooking professionally on a charter fishing boat. The acting itch came earlier, though, when she played the lead in a high-school production of "The Sound of Music." She has described being immediately and powerfully drawn to acting. "I felt like it was just there, like a heartbeat was there," she told CBS News' "60 Minutes" in 2005. "It's just so much a part of me. Once I got interested, that was it. There was no conversation. It wasn't, like, a choice."
She went to San Diego Mesa College for theater courses after her year at sea. That led to more roles in plays, including "Lady Macbeth" at the American Conservatory Theater. Her 1986 Broadway debut in "Coastal Disturbances" brought a Tony nomination, while her first Oscar nomination came courtesy of 1990's "The Grifters."
Natalie Alyn Lind began her acting career at a very young age thanks to her mom
Natalie Alyn Lind stars as Beulah's grandchild in "Dutton Ranch," Oreana Jackson, and she shares most of her screen time with the young Carter, Beth and Rip's adopted son. For Natalie, a film set is basically a second home. She's the eldest of three acting sisters, and even her parents are in showbiz. Her mother is actor Barbara Alyn Woods, and her father is John Lind, who is credited as an assistant director on movies like "Legends of the Fall" and "Shanghai Noon." Natalie's family was so involved in the filmmaking business that, by one account, she was only an infant when she made her first on-screen appearance; other reports cite her as five or six when she made her debut.
Lind appeared in "One Tree Hill" — the series that starred her mother as a main character — at a young age thanks to Woods, who set up the audition with a caveat. "My mom made me audition without telling producers I was her daughter because she didn't want to be a stage mom," she told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2026. Lind went on an acting spree after that, appearing on shows like "iCarly," "Wizards of Waverly Place," and "Criminal Minds" as a child actor. She then appeared in recurring roles on "The Goldbergs" and "Gotham."
Despite all these credits, Lind still has most of her acting career ahead of her. Nonetheless, the character of Oreana in the ever-expanding "Yellowstone" universe is her biggest role yet, and it has helped her overcome one of her biggest challenges. "I have such bad body dysmorphia," she revealed during the same conversation with Yahoo! "What I love so much about my character is that she's so empowered and she doesn't care what her body looks like. She knows that she looks good."
Jessica Belkin spent a decade earning her break after working in commercials
Jessica Belkin, who portrays Cassie in "Dutton Ranch," has a résumé that stretches back nearly her whole life. Just like Natalie Alyn Lind, she started acting at a very young age. Unlike Lind, whose entire family was in the business, Belkin tried to make her way into the industry by starring in advertisements for brands like Kohl's and Olive Garden. She also had an uncredited role in "Mission Impossible — Ghost Protocol."
Then came the natural next step for a lot of actors her age: the children's TV circuit. This led to turns on Nickelodeon's "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" and Amazon's "Just Add Magic." For a brief and specific period, Belkin appeared in a number of horror projects. One was her role as Wren, Lady Gaga's vampire daughter in "American Horror Story: Hotel." There was also the single-episode stint on "Pretty Little Liars," all running parallel to her other ambition as a singer-songwriter, with tracks "Mother" and "Six Flags" to her name.
Sure, it's the least glamorous or unique origin story in this bunch, and it took Belkin nearly two decades of commercials and small guest spots to get here, but she's now one of the industry's busiest rising talents. Beyond her role in "Dutton Ranch," Belkin is involved in other projects, such as Amazon's "Legally Blonde" prequel and the "Baywatch" reboot, so long as she survives the drama behind the scenes of the spinoff.