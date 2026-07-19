Why Marshals Star Luke Grimes Has No Interest In Watching The Yellowstone Universe Shows

"Yellowstone" became a part of the cultural zeitgeist in the early 2020s as millions of people tuned in to see the latest drama in Montana with the Dutton Family. More than 11 million people tuned in when the series finale aired in 2024, followed by another two million over the next two days. However, one person who is not accounted for in those staggering statistics is someone who was actually in the hit show: Luke Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton in "Yellowstone." Grimes did not watch himself on the show, a habit he's continued with the spinoff series "Marshals," which has a cast you might recognize. That includes Grimes, who may be familiar to viewers of "True Blood."

Now, it's not that Grimes doesn't like the material — it's that he finds it too uncomfortable to watch himself. In an interview with HeyUGuys, Grimes was asked about how he likes to watch the show, and he said: "I don't watch myself ... I won't watch it. Not because I'm, like, too cool to. I just, I get really self-conscious, and then I feel like it affects the work."

Grimes is hardly the only actor who isn't a fan of seeing themselves on screen; he joins the likes of Andrew Garfield, Jesse Eisenberg, and Reese Witherspoon. The perspective is certainly understandable, but it's too bad that Grimes doesn't get to enjoy his work in the way that his fans do. Even though he's not tuning in to his show, there are a lot of people who are – "Marshals" was one of the most watched-shows of the 2025/2026 season.