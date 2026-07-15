Jamie Lee Curtis Is A Godmother To This Famous Sibling Duo: All About Their Bond
Jamie Lee Curtis is someone whose Hollywood pedigree is undeniable. She is the daughter of not one but two screen legends in Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, yet still managed to break out of their shadow, with Jamie Lee Curtis using her early-career status as a horror icon to catapult herself to mainstream success. In addition to growing up in a famous family, Curtis has also built one of her own, marrying fellow Hollywood actor and filmmaker Christopher Guest, with whom she shares two adopted daughters. However, the Curtis dynasty actually extends well beyond the "Halloween" star's immediate family. The Oscar winner also serves as the godmother to a brother-sister duo of A-list celebrities, and she shares a rather close bond with them too.
Curtis' godson and goddaughter are none other than Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who are themselves the children of established Hollywood filmmakers Stephen and Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal. "When she shines her light on you, I can tell you that it is like no other," Jake gushed of Curtis during a June 2024 interview with E! News. "She gives me strength and gives me love in times when I've definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her," he continued. While the "Donnie Darko" star has never shared the screen with her, he's more than open to a potential creative collaboration with his godmother at some point in the future, noting, "It would be an honor."
Jamie Lee Curtis is a vocal supporter of Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal's work
While Jamie Lee Curtis and godson Jake Gyllenhaal haven't shared the screen (yet), the two actors actually did share living accommodation at one point. During an October 2021 appearance on SiriusXM, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star recalled moving in with his famous godmother during the COVID-19 pandemic. "She housed me for a bit of time, in Los Angeles, in her guest house, and was so incredible," Jake confirmed. "We became even closer than we had been." The actor also recalled that, around that time, Curtis agreed to host a screening for his 2021 film "The Guilty."
To that end, the "Freaky Friday" star has been incredibly supportive of both Jake and his older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, throughout their lengthy Hollywood careers. For instance, she recalled in a March 2026 chat with Variety that Curtis had been a vocal advocate of her divisive 2026 horror-romance movie "The Bride!" from day one. "She saw a very early cut of the movie and has been a major supporter ever since," Maggie, who directed "The Bride!" said, elaborating, "We had a great dinner after that screening. She saw the movie from the very beginning. She picked up what I was putting down."
Much like her younger brother, "The Dark Knight" star also expressed her interest in a formal creative collaboration with their godmother. More specifically, Maggie — who transitioned from acting to directing with her debut feature, "The Lost Daughter" —affirmed that she certainly wouldn't be opposed to casting Curtis in her next project.