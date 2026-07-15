Jamie Lee Curtis Is A Godmother To This Famous Sibling Duo: All About Their Bond

Jamie Lee Curtis is someone whose Hollywood pedigree is undeniable. She is the daughter of not one but two screen legends in Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, yet still managed to break out of their shadow, with Jamie Lee Curtis using her early-career status as a horror icon to catapult herself to mainstream success. In addition to growing up in a famous family, Curtis has also built one of her own, marrying fellow Hollywood actor and filmmaker Christopher Guest, with whom she shares two adopted daughters. However, the Curtis dynasty actually extends well beyond the "Halloween" star's immediate family. The Oscar winner also serves as the godmother to a brother-sister duo of A-list celebrities, and she shares a rather close bond with them too.

Curtis' godson and goddaughter are none other than Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who are themselves the children of established Hollywood filmmakers Stephen and Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal. "When she shines her light on you, I can tell you that it is like no other," Jake gushed of Curtis during a June 2024 interview with E! News. "She gives me strength and gives me love in times when I've definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her," he continued. While the "Donnie Darko" star has never shared the screen with her, he's more than open to a potential creative collaboration with his godmother at some point in the future, noting, "It would be an honor."