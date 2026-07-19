Dolly Parton Dubbed This Megastar Ancient History In The '70s — But She Couldn't Have Been More Wrong

With her reputation for being as generous and kind-hearted as she is talented, it's hard to imagine that the woman who made Jolene a household name could ever have an unkind word for anyone. But Dolly Parton once made a snarky remark that backfired on her big time. In an insightful and humorous 1978 interview with Playboy, the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker was asked about the future of her career. "Most people say in this business the life span of a career is five years from the time you really get hot to the time you start getting colder, like an Elton John," Parton mused. Then, thinking better of it, she added, "Maybe I shouldn't call names." Maybe not.

Still, it's easy to understand the country icon's mindset. At the time, Elton's most recent albums, like 1976's "Blue Moves" and "Here and There," didn't enjoy the sales and staying power of earlier masterpieces like "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy." He didn't fare much better in the '80s either. Though some hit singles kept the British singer's career afloat ("I'm Still Standing" and "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" among them), well-documented struggles with substance abuse, his recovery from throat surgery, and other tragic details of Sir Elton John's life threatened to upend his success altogether.

Parton elaborated further to explain her view on how she saw her own arc unfolding: "That's just what I heard, that you don't expect to really be the hottest except for maybe five years [...] I think maybe I am right now starting in my first year of from one to five."