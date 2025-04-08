Tragic Details About Elton John's Health Issues Over The Years

Elton John has undergone many surgeries over the years, and even once joked during the New York Film Festival, "To be honest with you, there's not much of me left," referring to all the organs he's had to have removed (via Page Six).

This includes his appendix, tonsils, and adenoids. He also opted to have his prostate removed when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer — a revelation he shared with fans in his memoir. About the removal, John told NBC, "I have children. I want to see them. I want to grow up with them. It was a very easy decision to make" (via Today).

Moreover, John is missing both his kneecaps — one of which he allegedly wore as a necklace to the UK premiere of "Elton John: Never Too Late" — as well as his right hip. "The only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here," he said at the New York Film Festival.