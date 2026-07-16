Kate Middleton & Prince William's Kids Are All Obsessed With This Movie From The '00s

Even royals let their kids have screen time occasionally, just like us! But instead of proper or educational television programs like you might expect the children of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, to watch, their three kids are obsessed with an iconic 2000s-era movie that is giving major nostalgia. No, it's not something classy or refined — one of their favorite films is actually "Shrek"! The 2001 animated film is all about an ogre who is mean, green, and, apparently, a royal favorite.

During a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital, Kate Middleton chatted with a 10-year-old cardiac patient named Ejran (per Hello!). When Ejran told Kate that he wrote a poem about "Shrek," she revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also love the film. "I like 'Shrek,' my kiddies like 'Shrek,'" she told the boy. Later, she asked him to send her a copy of his poem. It's just another cool example of how William and Kate keep their kids grounded and down-to-earth!

It's not like the royals are hidden away from pop culture. After all, the late Queen Elizabeth II loved Paddington bear, Princess Diana once famously danced with John Travolta, and Kate Middleton and Prince William met with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce before their wedding. So, it's no surprise that the royals like to watch movies (and TV shows) that are popular.