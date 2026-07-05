Prince William & Kate Middleton Quietly Linked Up With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Before Their Big Day
New York City was sizzling on July 3, and not just because of the brutal heatwave. All eyes were on Madison Square Garden as a certain football star and award-winning singer-songwriter exchanged vows. A guest spilled details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding — including the groom's unconventional attire — and by his account, the event was just as personal, intimate, and romantic as you might imagine. Of course, "intimate" is a relative term when speaking about a 1,000-person event, but the sentiment still holds.
Speaking of, the guest list for the Swift-Kelce nuptials was packed with A-list names from the music, sports, and acting worlds, including Steven Spielberg, Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Strahan, Reese Witherspoon, and tons more. Let's not forget Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed at the reception. However, Swifties were disappointed William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, weren't at the wedding. After all, the British heir apparent has been friends with the "Blank Space" hitmaker for years, ever since they shared a special moment at a Kensington Palace fundraiser. (He joined Swift and Jon Bon Jovi to sing "Livin' on a Prayer." It's good to be a prince!)
But fear not: This was no royal snub. People and other outlets confirmed William and Kate quietly arranged a meeting with the happy couple when they visited London in May. While only the four of them (and maybe their security guards) know what was discussed, there's no doubt the royals offered their congratulations, and perhaps a charitable donation in their name, since Swift and Kelce insisted on a firm "no gifts" policy.
The royals' next meeting with the Kelces may involve burnt ends
Having the Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance would have been the icing on the wedding cake for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but it seems the future king and queen consort just had too many other commitments. The prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament was taking place that same weekend, and Kate Middleton not only attended, but also popped behind the ticket table to hand out passes. But surely the newlyweds understood; after all, as the tight end of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, the groom gets around and the "Shake It Off" hitmaker bride has a bit of a packed calendar herself.
The Waleses showed their support for their friends even though they weren't able to attend their special day. In addition to hosting the couple in May, William also "appeared" with Kelce via the "New Heights" podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother, Jason. On the episode, taped weeks before the wedding, the men joked about which sport is more properly known as "football," and the culture shock for Brits trying American beer. Kelce invited the prince to Kansas City for some genuine barbecue, especially the coveted "burnt end," or the succulent charred bits of brisket from the tip of the cut. William was a little dubious about the name.
Once both couples' schedules permit, it's likely they'll find a way to connect in person again, whether in London, the U.S., or a different location entirely. Another member of the royal family might insist on it. Princess Charlotte is a total Swiftie who was thrilled to see Swift perform in the U.K. in 2024 during her Eras Tour, which also marked the first meeting between the royals and the American royal couple.