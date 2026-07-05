Prince William & Kate Middleton Quietly Linked Up With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Before Their Big Day

New York City was sizzling on July 3, and not just because of the brutal heatwave. All eyes were on Madison Square Garden as a certain football star and award-winning singer-songwriter exchanged vows. A guest spilled details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding — including the groom's unconventional attire — and by his account, the event was just as personal, intimate, and romantic as you might imagine. Of course, "intimate" is a relative term when speaking about a 1,000-person event, but the sentiment still holds.

Speaking of, the guest list for the Swift-Kelce nuptials was packed with A-list names from the music, sports, and acting worlds, including Steven Spielberg, Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Strahan, Reese Witherspoon, and tons more. Let's not forget Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed at the reception. However, Swifties were disappointed William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, weren't at the wedding. After all, the British heir apparent has been friends with the "Blank Space" hitmaker for years, ever since they shared a special moment at a Kensington Palace fundraiser. (He joined Swift and Jon Bon Jovi to sing "Livin' on a Prayer." It's good to be a prince!)

But fear not: This was no royal snub. People and other outlets confirmed William and Kate quietly arranged a meeting with the happy couple when they visited London in May. While only the four of them (and maybe their security guards) know what was discussed, there's no doubt the royals offered their congratulations, and perhaps a charitable donation in their name, since Swift and Kelce insisted on a firm "no gifts" policy.