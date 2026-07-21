6 Times Lisa Kudrow Went Easy On The Makeup In Front Of The Camera & Looked Simply Stunning

Lisa Kudrow's quirky "Friends" character Phoebe Buffay wasn't afraid to show her talent and beauty, no matter what people thought of her, and Kudrow has proved that she is the same way. Especially when it comes to her beauty routine. The actor often takes pictures and goes out with very little makeup on, embracing her stunning natural beauty — even if it makes other people uncomfortable, like it once did on the set of "Friends."

In a 2017 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Kudrow revealed the "worst behavior" she had seen on set, which came from an unnamed guest star. "I rehearsed without makeup most of the week," Kudrow explained. "And then on show night, I'm in hair and makeup, and I was told [by the guest star], 'Oh wow, now you're' — can I say it? — 'now you're f—able.' That's bad behavior I say." She laughed about it in the interview, but we can imagine how hurtful that must have been in the moment, especially since she has struggled with body image issues. But Kudrow didn't let haters like that stop her from being who she is and showing off her natural beauty.

This confidence shows through in other aspects of her life as well. In a March 2026 interview with Interview Magazine, Kudrow got vulnerable about what she wished she'd known when she was younger. "Don't confuse people liking your work with them liking you," she said. "And don't wait to get permission to like yourself, because you'll need that. You're all you've got." Kudrow is confident and unashamedly herself — and going practically makeup-free like other "Friends" stars is just one way this shines through in her life, like in the photos below.