6 Times Lisa Kudrow Went Easy On The Makeup In Front Of The Camera & Looked Simply Stunning
Lisa Kudrow's quirky "Friends" character Phoebe Buffay wasn't afraid to show her talent and beauty, no matter what people thought of her, and Kudrow has proved that she is the same way. Especially when it comes to her beauty routine. The actor often takes pictures and goes out with very little makeup on, embracing her stunning natural beauty — even if it makes other people uncomfortable, like it once did on the set of "Friends."
In a 2017 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Kudrow revealed the "worst behavior" she had seen on set, which came from an unnamed guest star. "I rehearsed without makeup most of the week," Kudrow explained. "And then on show night, I'm in hair and makeup, and I was told [by the guest star], 'Oh wow, now you're' — can I say it? — 'now you're f—able.' That's bad behavior I say." She laughed about it in the interview, but we can imagine how hurtful that must have been in the moment, especially since she has struggled with body image issues. But Kudrow didn't let haters like that stop her from being who she is and showing off her natural beauty.
This confidence shows through in other aspects of her life as well. In a March 2026 interview with Interview Magazine, Kudrow got vulnerable about what she wished she'd known when she was younger. "Don't confuse people liking your work with them liking you," she said. "And don't wait to get permission to like yourself, because you'll need that. You're all you've got." Kudrow is confident and unashamedly herself — and going practically makeup-free like other "Friends" stars is just one way this shines through in her life, like in the photos below.
Lisa Kudrow's no-makeup red-carpet look
Lisa Kudrow attended a red-carpet event for the Cookin' with GAS 30th Anniversary in March 2023 with a practically bare face. "The Comeback" actor looked gorgeous with her shoulder-length blond hair parted in the middle and hanging in loose, natural waves. She had hardly any makeup covering her eyes, lips, and smooth skin. The casual, laidback look was completed with her green t-shirt and black cardigan. It shows how comfortable Kudrow is in her own skin!
Lisa Kudrow wore no makeup when reuniting with Friends co-star David Schwimmer
When Lisa Kudrow reunited with "Friends" co-star David Schwimmer, she opted for a bare-faced look that was still stunning. Kudrow posted a photo to Instagram of the sweet moment in May 2021, where she smiled next to Schwimmer and he put his hand around her shoulder. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and she wore glasses and hardly any makeup, projecting a casual and confident vibe that we love.
Lisa Kudrow glowed with old Friends co-star Courteney Cox
Is there anything more beautiful than laughter with a friend? Lisa Kudrow uploaded a selfie with "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox to Instagram in April 2019, showing the real-life friends laughing together. Both Kudrow and Cox appeared to have minimal makeup on, which is good because it looked like they had tears of joy threatening to spill out of their eyes that would have ruined their makeup anyway. Their unfiltered happiness (and non-made-up faces) was truly gorgeous.
Lisa Kudrow spoke out against slavery without makeup
Lisa Kudrow made a statement with her no-makeup look in an Instagram photo uploaded in February 2019. She wrote a red X over her fist in support of the End It Movement, which hopes to end slavery and human trafficking. Kudrow looked pretty as she posed with flawless skin, bright blue eyes, and just a dash of light pink lip color as she stared in the camera with a serious expression in light of the heavy content she was posting about.
Lisa Kudrow's new mom, no-makeup look
In a throwback photo of Lisa Kudrow and her son, Julian, who practically grew up on the "Friends" set, the proud mom looked stunning with a bare face. Kudrow uploaded the photo to Instagram in May 2019, featuring her kissing her baby boy while turning to look at the camera. Her clear eyes and flawless skin were positively glowing as she held her little one, who was born in 1998 with husband Michel Stern.
Lisa Kudrow looked so happy with a bare face
Lisa Kudrow made a video for celebrity friends, wearing no makeup. In June 2021, Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, and Elton John recreated Phoebe Buffay's iconic song, "Hold Me Closer Tony Danza" on Instagram. For those who don't know, that's how Phoebe misheard the lyrics of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer."
Kudrow then responded to the iconic moment with her own Instagram video, calling it "the most thrilling thing ever" and playfully correcting part of the song. In the video, she had nearly no makeup on while she addressed the group of A-list musicians and "Friends" co-star Cox, and she was absolutely radiant with her pure happiness and huge smile.