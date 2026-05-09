Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian Grew Up On The Friends Set — Now He's Her Co-Star

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on "Friends," had some of her real life written into the show. When Kudrow got pregnant with her son with husband Michael Stern, a storyline was written for Phoebe to be a surrogate for her brother's triplets. That pregnancy led to some sweet behind-the-scenes moments for Kudrow, and after Julian Murray Stern was born, he spent time on the set of his mom's famous show. Kudrow's son is now all grown up, and he joined the cast of HBO's "The Comeback," which stars Kudrow as Valerie Cherish, a sitcom actress trying to hold onto her relevance, for its third and final season. The season, which premiered in March 2026, features Kudrow's character acting in an AI-developed sitcom, with Julian playing the role of Evan, the tech guy who takes care of the AI system.

It was Julian's first major role in a TV show, but not his first time performing. And Kudrow wasn't worried about him being able to handle it. She's talked about how well he did during a production of "The Laramie Project" in high school. "My husband and I were boo-hoo-hooing, and I went, 'OK, he's got something,'" Kudrow told The Hollywood Reporter. Julian's other IMDb credits include the 2022 TV movie "Doomed" and a 2024 episode of sketch comedy show "That's Hollywood, Baby."

When they worked together on "The Comeback," it sounds like Kudrow's extensive experience helped Julian's performance. "As soon as we go into the scene, she locks in," Julian explained. "This is not the person that raised me ... this is a completely different person. So it was actually really easy," Stern revealed to Gold Derby.