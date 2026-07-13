Angelina Jolie's Twins Knox & Vivienne's Milestone Birthday Opens Door For Her Next Chapter

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, have officially turned 18. This is a major birthday in anyone's life. For Angelina, though, seeing her youngest children reach adulthood carries extra weight. Based on what she's said in the past, it seems that this big birthday may be the start of a new phase in the movie star's life.'

In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina said, "I am not an artist first, I'm a mom." Prioritizing her kids above everything else is precisely why the star has stayed put in Los Angeles. "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave." That's because her custody agreement with Pitt stipulated that Jolie remain in Los Angeles with the children. Now, with her twins' birthday, that agreement has come to an end.

As of July 12, all six of Angelina's children are now over the age of 18, with Knox and Vivienne joining 20-year-old Shiloh, 21-year-old Zahara Marley, 22-year-old Pax Thien, and 24-year-old Maddox Chivan. This may mean that Angelina is ready for a major change. "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be ... that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."