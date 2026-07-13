Angelina Jolie's Twins Knox & Vivienne's Milestone Birthday Opens Door For Her Next Chapter
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, have officially turned 18. This is a major birthday in anyone's life. For Angelina, though, seeing her youngest children reach adulthood carries extra weight. Based on what she's said in the past, it seems that this big birthday may be the start of a new phase in the movie star's life.'
In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina said, "I am not an artist first, I'm a mom." Prioritizing her kids above everything else is precisely why the star has stayed put in Los Angeles. "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave." That's because her custody agreement with Pitt stipulated that Jolie remain in Los Angeles with the children. Now, with her twins' birthday, that agreement has come to an end.
As of July 12, all six of Angelina's children are now over the age of 18, with Knox and Vivienne joining 20-year-old Shiloh, 21-year-old Zahara Marley, 22-year-old Pax Thien, and 24-year-old Maddox Chivan. This may mean that Angelina is ready for a major change. "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be ... that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."
Angelina Jolie is more than ready to put the past behind her
While Los Angeles may be where Angelina Jolie grew up, raised her kids, and enjoyed a career in Hollywood, it's clearly not her favorite place to be. So, where is she headed now? "[After Los Angeles,] I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world," she told the Hollywood Reporter.
Angelina tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2014, more than a decade after they met, but there were already signs that their marriage wouldn't last. Two years later, she filed for divorce. Yet, it wasn't until the end of 2024 that their messy divorce was finally over. When it was finalized, Angelina's lawyer shared a statement with People, saying, "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. Since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family." He added, "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over." It's safe to assume that the family has long been ready to move on from this traumatic split. For Angelina, now may finally be the time to embrace the next chapter.