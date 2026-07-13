Bunnie Xo Shares The 'Biggest Gift' She And Jelly Roll Have Given Each Other Post-Divorce

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been making plenty of headlines since their split was announced in June 2026. The couple actually broke up the previous month, and the divorce proceedings escalated quickly after a heated conversation. "It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration," Bunnie divulged on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast (via People). While a lot about their breakup has been unexpected, one positive aspect has been Jelly Roll and Bunnie's enduring friendship. Bunnie scored a massive seven-figure divorce present when Jelly Roll agreed to let her have their $6 million dollar home. While that's a pretty impressive gift itself, Bunnie asserted that her ex has given her something that's even more valuable.

"Being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other," Bunnie explained on her podcast (via Complex). Jelly Roll echoed similar sentiments around this same time. "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends," Jelly Roll explained in an Instagram video recorded at one of his performances. He then encouraged his audience to tune into Bunnie's podcast to learn more.

However, that window has now closed and curious viewers actually aren't able to watch that particular episode of Bunnie's podcast. Just like Jelly Roll emphasized that his onstage relationship reveal was a one-time thing, Bunnie's also working to move on from the breakup.