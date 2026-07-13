Bunnie Xo Shares The 'Biggest Gift' She And Jelly Roll Have Given Each Other Post-Divorce
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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been making plenty of headlines since their split was announced in June 2026. The couple actually broke up the previous month, and the divorce proceedings escalated quickly after a heated conversation. "It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration," Bunnie divulged on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast (via People). While a lot about their breakup has been unexpected, one positive aspect has been Jelly Roll and Bunnie's enduring friendship. Bunnie scored a massive seven-figure divorce present when Jelly Roll agreed to let her have their $6 million dollar home. While that's a pretty impressive gift itself, Bunnie asserted that her ex has given her something that's even more valuable.
"Being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other," Bunnie explained on her podcast (via Complex). Jelly Roll echoed similar sentiments around this same time. "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends," Jelly Roll explained in an Instagram video recorded at one of his performances. He then encouraged his audience to tune into Bunnie's podcast to learn more.
However, that window has now closed and curious viewers actually aren't able to watch that particular episode of Bunnie's podcast. Just like Jelly Roll emphasized that his onstage relationship reveal was a one-time thing, Bunnie's also working to move on from the breakup.
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are focused on supporting each other as they move forward
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have a track record of being incredibly candid about their relationship, including disclosures about the more hurtful moments. Unfortunately, sometimes these public reveals exacerbated an already fraught situation. After Jelly Roll's infidelity early in their marriage, Bunnie was incensed when he publicly disclosed their trial split. Years later, Bunnie consigned the whole debacle to print in her 2026 memoir, "Stripped Down."
This time, Jelly Roll's been quick to point out that infidelity wasn't a factor in their divorce. Bunnie's also taking a new approach to what she leaves in the public record. During a July 10, 2026 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie explained her rationale for removing the divorce-themed episode. "I realized I just don't want one of the hardest moments of my life to become a permanent headline," she explained. "That episode served a purpose for me at that time [. . .] but I'm not in that same place anymore." Bunnie also noted that, although it seemed like she wasted no time moving on after she and Jelly Roll split, the relationship was actually ending long before it became public knowledge.
Even so, Bunnie's aware that the content of that June episode will live on elsewhere on the internet. Fortunately, it appears that so will Bunnie and Jelly Roll's steadfast friendship, and she mentioned once again in her July 10 episode that they're buoying each other up as they heal.