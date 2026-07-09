Princess Charlotte And Kate Middleton's Best Matching Fashion Moments

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her only daughter, Princess Charlotte, have an adorable habit of matching their styles at big events. From similar tones at Trooping the Colour to sartorial bonds at Christmas time, the mother-daughter duo love to step out in matching outfits. This becomes more and more evident as Charlotte gets older; her dresses have evolved from the sweet baby clothes she was first photographed wearing into stylish fits that look grown up. When it comes to fashion, Catherine and Charlotte share a lot in common.

From the first moment the public laid eyes on the newly-engaged Kate Middleton in her blue Issa London dress, everyone wanted to wear what she was wearing. Thus, the "Kate effect" was born. Brands and designers couldn't keep up with the demand once Kate stepped out in their garments. The same has happened with the young princess through the "Charlotte effect," with the young royal making an impact on global fashion in her own right. Brand Finance, a London-based brand consultancy, estimated that Charlotte's lifetime fashion influence is worth $4 to $5 billion in U.S. dollars, as reported by Time. Incredibly, Charlotte seems to be surpassing her mother's massive influence. She's obviously learned a thing or two from her stylish mother and carries the legacy of her late grandmother, Princess Diana, in her genes. But regardless of royal status, it's still an adorable sight to catch a mother and daughter dressing up together.