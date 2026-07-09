Princess Charlotte And Kate Middleton's Best Matching Fashion Moments
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her only daughter, Princess Charlotte, have an adorable habit of matching their styles at big events. From similar tones at Trooping the Colour to sartorial bonds at Christmas time, the mother-daughter duo love to step out in matching outfits. This becomes more and more evident as Charlotte gets older; her dresses have evolved from the sweet baby clothes she was first photographed wearing into stylish fits that look grown up. When it comes to fashion, Catherine and Charlotte share a lot in common.
From the first moment the public laid eyes on the newly-engaged Kate Middleton in her blue Issa London dress, everyone wanted to wear what she was wearing. Thus, the "Kate effect" was born. Brands and designers couldn't keep up with the demand once Kate stepped out in their garments. The same has happened with the young princess through the "Charlotte effect," with the young royal making an impact on global fashion in her own right. Brand Finance, a London-based brand consultancy, estimated that Charlotte's lifetime fashion influence is worth $4 to $5 billion in U.S. dollars, as reported by Time. Incredibly, Charlotte seems to be surpassing her mother's massive influence. She's obviously learned a thing or two from her stylish mother and carries the legacy of her late grandmother, Princess Diana, in her genes. But regardless of royal status, it's still an adorable sight to catch a mother and daughter dressing up together.
Catherine and Charlotte wore pale pink to Trooping the Colour 2016
Catherine, Princess of Wales, held a very young Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 11, 2016. Charlotte was only 13 months old for the big event and adorably waved at the large crowd gathered just beyond the courtyard. For her part, Kate Middleton wore a cream Alexander McQueen coat dress and jazzed things up with a pale pink floral hat.
It's safe to say that Kate and Charlotte don't dress like twins; rather, they create a subtle harmony in their outfit choices. For this event, Charlotte — who was obviously too young to choose anything — wore a light pink dress featuring short sleeves and a Peter Pan collar. Her hair was also pulled back in a matching pink hair clip. Kate's very grown-up outfit coordinated with Charlotte's dress thanks to the blush tone of Kate's hat, and the image could easily count as one of the cutest instances of Kate and Charlotte's best style moments. The scene created a lovely image of closeness between the young princess and her smiling mom.
Catherine and Charolette coordinated in blue together in Canada
Prince William of Wales, Princess Catherine of Wales, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived in Victoria, Canada on September 24, 2016, as part of their eight-day royal tour of the country. The whole family dressed in a coordinated effort, leaning on tones of blue to create a pleasant harmony as they left the plane. Kate Middleton and William have a long history of coordinated couple looks over the years, and this blue vision was one more instance of intentional synchronization.
For her part, Kate wore a blue dress with long sleeves by Jenny Packham, which featured structured shoulders and a pencil skirt-style hem. She wore a blue hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. that was adorned by blue maple leaves to honor Canada. She also wore a maple leaf brooch to keep that streak of diplomatic dressing alive. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a light blue dress with capped sleeves, socks, and blue shoes. She had a matching beret in her hair. The whole family looked as pretty as a picture as they arrived, and the harmonious blue tones helped create that cohesiveness.
Mom and daughter wore bright pink to Trooping the Colour 2017
In another moment of synchronized palettes, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore pink to the Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2017, in London, England. In a festive jolt of color, Kate wore a bubblegum pink dress by Alexander McQueen with a matching fascinator by Jane Taylor. Kate's diamond earrings were on loan from Queen Elizabeth II for the occasion.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, clearly had a vision for her family at the event. Primarily, Charlotte wore a pink floral dress with short sleeves, creating a cohesive harmony with her mother's outfit. For the wee Prince George, Catherine picked a similar palette of burgundy suspender straps to match Prince William of Wales' bright red military uniform of the Irish Guard. Catherine's sartorial organization of her family obviously had everyone dressed in tones of red. For herself and her daughter, she kept things feminine and festive in pink.
Catherine and Charlotte wore floral dresses in 2020
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wales family stepped out of their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk on April 23, 2020, and clapped for the National Health Service workers. Their greeting was part of a national effort in the U.K. to honor and thank the health care workers called "Clap for Our Carers," and the royals were featured as part of the BBC "Big Night In" program for charity. The entire family coordinated in blue. On this particular occasion, it was because blue is the nationally recognized color of the NHS, and it was their way of honoring frontline workers.
While everyone was coordinated, it was Catherine and Charlotte who stole the show for their matching floral dresses in shades of blue. While Charlotte wore a pretty, light blue frock with short sleeves, Catherine's dress caused a bit of a sensation. Catherine wore the Anouk midi dress by the British label Ghost and, per the "Kate effect," the dress garnered a flurry of attention. In response, the brand Ghost declared that all proceeds from the Anouk dress would go to the NHS. Naturally, the dress sold out quickly, and the NHS reaped the benefits.
They matched in the same shade of blue for Easter
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore almost the exact same tone of pastel blue when they attended the Easter Sunday service at St. Georges Chapel on April 17, 2022, in Windsor, England. Kate stepped out in a blue, knee-length coat dress by Emilia Wickstead along with a blue headband piece. The dress was a re-wear from 2017, when she visited Luxembourg. It was easily one of Kate Middleton's outfit rewears that were even better the second time around. For her part, Charlotte wore blue tights, a blue floral dress, and a navy cardigan. Even William, Prince of Wales, was wearing blue when he exited the church behind his wife.
There's actually a very specific reason why the Wales family often dresses in similar shades, particularly Catherine and Charlotte. By donning the same color palette, the family projects an image of unity and solidarity. The Wales family frequently wears what's called "Wales blue" as the preferred shade for coordinated dressing, as fashion expert Rosie Harte told the Daily Mail. The color blue references the family's nobility; in color psychology, blue is notably associated with approachability and dignity. Also, for more obvious reasons, the family unit photographs well when they're wearing harmonious shades. And since the Wales family is so frequently photographed, it's smart to add to the photogenic quality of their collective image.
They both wore statement hats to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Even in mourning, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte match their styles. For the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022, Catherine styled both herself and her daughter in statement hats and sentimental jewelry. Catherine wore a black coat dress by Alexander McQueen as well as a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat with a mourning veil. In a nod to the queen, Catherine wore the late monarch's four-row Japanese pearl choker, along with the late queen's Bahrain pearl drop earrings. Pearls are a symbol of mourning in British aristocratic culture, as popularized by Queen Victoria, and so Catherine's choice in jewelry was both fitting and meaningful.
Charlotte's outfit followed the same all-black aesthetic as her mother's. She wore an Ancar wool coat with a wide-brimmed hat that featured an elegant bow detail, as well as leather Manuela de Juan Mary Jane flats. Touchingly, Charlotte wore a diamond horseshoe brooch on her jacket. The piece of jewelry had been a gift to Charlotte from the late queen, marking the queen's life-long love of horses. It was a significant moment in Charlotte's sartorial development, as it was the first time the young princess wore both a hat and a piece of jewelry from the royal family.
They donned glittering headpieces for the 2023 coronation
The coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023, was a big day for Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte's matching sensibilities. It was also a significant moment for royal fashion by drawing attention to the line of succession within the royal family. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton became the Princess of Wales, shortly after William was named the Prince of Wales by his father. It also put Charlotte third in the line of succession to the British throne, following her father and oldest brother, Prince George.
So, Catherine and Charlotte arrived at the coronation looking as royal as ever. Both mother and daughter wore matching silver headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen that looked vaguely crown-like without being exactly that. The mother-daughter duo wore white dresses by Alexander McQueen, while Catherine wore the blue floor-length cloak of a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. Charlotte wore a white Alexander McQueen cape over her dress that featured embroidery of the four nations of the United Kingdom, including the English rose, Scottish thistle, Welsh daffodil, and Irish shamrock. Charlotte completed her look with a pair of white Mary Jane flats.
Their nautical Trooping the Colour looks worked perfectly together
The Wales family stepped out looking dapper for Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte all showed up dressed smartly in navy with white detailing. Linking her outfit to Charlotte's very nautical-looking navy and white dress, Princess Catherine of Wales played with the family theme in a white dress with a dark trim. Kate Middleton often displays her adorable style bond with Louis, Charlotte, and George during Trooping the Colour, and in 2024, this was strikingly clear. Catherine wore a white Jenny Packham dress that she had previously worn, but she updated it with a black trim around the waist and a bow at her neckline. Both mother and daughter also sported bow detailing and white shoes.
This event was a very meaningful one for the Wales family, as it marked Catherine's first public appearance since she had been diagnosed with cancer. She had not been seen publicly since the previous year's Christmas service, and her privacy at the time sparked world-wide curiosity as to her whereabouts. So, it was with great joy that people saw Catherine attend the Trooping the Colour with her family around her.
They were cool gals together in their shades
Catherine, Princess of Wales, brought Princess Charlotte to Wimbledon on July 14, 2024, and the two made a cute pair as they took in the tennis match. Catherine looked radiant in a purple Safiyaa midi dress with large gold hoops. She also wore the green and purple bow of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, showing her status as the organization's patron. Of all of Kate Middleton's best Wimbledon looks, the purple dress was a standout.
For her part, Charlotte wore a navy and white polkadot dress by Guess. She styled her hair in a middle part with secured her bangs back with a bow. Obviously, the royal duo styled things differently for this occasion, but what gave their outfits a touching link were their sunglasses, vital accessories on the sunny tennis courts. Kate wore a pair of Victoria Beckham sunglasses, while Charlotte wore pink Ray-Ban Junior sunglasses. These youthful shades became a huge sensation, true to Charlotte's style power. According to WWD, "Princess Charlotte Sunglasses" skyrocketed on Google Trends and searches for children's Ray-Ban sunglasses increased by 350%. That's one little princess with a whole lot of influence.
The mother and daughter wore red for the Christmas concert
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte looked like a festive vision in red during the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2024. Kate Middleton wore a red, double-breasted coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, along with a black, velvet bow at her neckline and matching heeled boots. Charlotte's red coat came from the children's brand Trotters; adorably, Charlotte had worn the exact same coat for the Christmas carols for three years running, starting in 2022.
"My favourite moment has to be Princess Charlotte wearing our burgundy velvet collar coat, which matched her mother, the Princess of Wales, for the Christmas carol service," Trotters' founder, Sophie Mirman, told Hello! about the young princess wearing her design. "And she wore the same coat for two years, which is wonderful, and it still fitted her, which is even better." Clearly, the fact that Catherine and Charlotte enjoy dressing alike is lost on no one. Meanwhile, Prince William of Wales, Prince George, and Prince Louis wore dark blazers with red ties, keeping the Wales family tradition of coordinated dressing alive.
They coordinated in blue and green plaid for Christmas
The ladies in the family seem to have so much more fun with fashion. At the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte arrived in festive tones of blue and green plaid, while Prince William of Wales and his sons, Princes George and Louis, donned matching ties and long coats. For this event, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Charlotte had their own special style within the Wales family color palette.
Kate wore a gorgeous forest green coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen paired with a navy and green plaid scarf and a forest green beret by Gina Foster. Finally, she completed the look with a pair of black heeled boots by Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile, Charlotte's blue and green plaid coat complemented her mother's outfit perfectly. Charlotte's velvet, forest green hair bow was an nod at her mother's ensemble, making them look like two halves of a whole. Though, Charlotte's look had that youthful touch thanks to the navy tights and matching Mary Jane flats.
Catherine and Charlotte wore teal for Trooping the Colour 2025
Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales, stole the show during Trooping The Colour on June 14, 2025. Departing from the traditional blue tone that the Wales family loves to wear together, Catherine and Charlotte both stepped out in bright teal dresses with white trim. Charlotte wore a lighter shade of teal in a smartly tailored dress and white Mary Jane flats to complete the look. Kate Middleton wore a coat dress by Catherine Walker with a tonal, wide-brimmed hat featuring large floral embellishments. The brand was loved by the late Princess Diana, and Kate kept her spirit alive with a reference to their shared love over the same designer.
Both mother and daughter wore brooches in the exact same spots on their outfits. Charlotte wore the diamond horseshoe brooch that was given to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the same brooch that Charlotte wore to her great-grandmother's funeral in September 2022. Catherine wore the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch on the upper left side of her coat, adding a further touch of symmetry to her and Charlotte's combined ensembles.
The mother-daughter duo wore brown shades for Christmas in 2025
While the men of the Wales family kept things simple and tidy at the Christmas morning service on December 25, 2025, Princess Catherine of Wales and daughter Princess Charlotte did their own thing together. The duo stepped out in coordinated brown and neutral tones. Catherine wore a bespoke Blaze Milano coat in a brown plaid print, along with a brown hat by Juliette Botterill Millinery. The Blaze Milano coat is a favorite of Catherine's, as she wore it several times in 2025. She styled the look with brown heeled boots and a silk scarf.
Meanwhile, Charlotte clearly jumped on the band wagon with her mother in a brown and cream coat by Catherine Walker. She wore brown tights and brown ballet flats, and she pulled her hair back with a velvet bow. There was a sweet element of nostalgia to Charlotte's coat, as fans noticed that it looked strikingly similar to the brown and nude Katherine Hooker coat that Kate Middleton wore on her first royal engagement in 2011. It was very touching to people that, 14 years later, Kate's young daughter followed in her mother's footsteps.
They wore earthy nudes at Easter Service in 2026
Princess Charlotte and Princess Catherine of Wales attended Easter Sunday Matins Service at St. George's Chapel on April 5, 2026 in Windsor, England. The pair showed up in a sleek coordination of neutral tones. Catherine re-wore a Self Portrait dress with a belted blazer featuring tonal appliqués. She had previously worn this dress in 2022 and pulled it out again for the Easter service. Catherine styled it with nude Ralph Lauren heels, a nude bag, and a cream hat by Juliette Botterill that featured a cluster of leaf designs.
Even in their approach to fashion, Catherine and Charlotte are synched. Like her mother, Charlotte also sported a re-wear. She rocked up in the same brown Catherine Walker coat that she had worn at the 2025 Christmas service and the same brown flats. Underneath, Charlotte wore a blue dress by Self Portrait, yet another brand loved by her mother. Charlotte wore her hair parted down the middle and styled neatly in a half up-do. It was one of many moments where Charlotte's hairstyle had her looking just like her mom.