Heather Locklear Is Having 'The Best Time' Finding Love In Her 60s With Lorenzo Lamas

What's especially interesting about Heather Locklear's relationship with Lorenzo Lamas is that while they didn't officially start seeing each other until 2026, the celebrity couple initially crossed paths all the way back in the 1980s — in a rather intimate way, no less. Some four decades before getting together, Locklear and Lamas took part in a photoshoot for the July 1983 edition of Playgirl magazine, which included the issue's cover. In an April 2026 interview with Fox News Digital, the "Grease" star confessed that he never expected to begin an actual romance with Locklear, especially not more than 40 years after the duo's swimwear-focused photoshoot.

"The short answer is no," Lamas confirmed. "I mean, I've been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I've ever met." The "Falcon Crest" star echoed this sentiment during a brief chat with Entertainment Tonight, in July 2026, arguing that it was "the universe" that finally saw fit to bring him and Locklear together. As for what's next for Locklear and Lamas, one source allegedly familiar with the celebrity couple dished to Closer Weekly that very same month that Lorenzo Lamas was trying to "fast-track" his wedding to Heather Locklear.

"He's told all his friends that he's going to do whatever it takes to make her his sixth wife," they claimed. Considering the actor has already been married six times, Locklear would actually make seven. In any case, the insider acknowledged that, unsurprisingly, and much like Locklear herself, Lamas is "a total romantic at heart."