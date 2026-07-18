Prince Harry Gave A Cheeky Nod To The Jokes About His Hair Loss In An Invictus Games Speech

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Balding is a curse that the men in the British royal family have had to bear for generations. Prince Philip suffered from it, King Charles III inherited it, and so did his two sons. Prince Harry's "alarming baldness" got worse in 2025, and at one point, rumors were swirling that the Duke of Sussex had got a hair transplant (given the fact that he's still balding we'd say they were entirely false). But, when you deal with a hereditary condition you can't do much about, arguably the best thing to do is to simply take it in stride — and crack a joke about it every now and then. Prince Harry's tragic hairline being put on blast publicly has not gone unnoticed by the prince. In fact, Harry made a joke about his thinning mane as he celebrated the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in July 2026.

While delivering a speech at the Games' venue, the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, the bestselling author mused about how much time had passed since he first launched the event, quipping, "Some of us have lost our hair," per People. The Invictus Games seems to be Harry's go-to event for discussing his crowning glory. At the 2022 event, the prince joked that he knew balding was inevitable, sadly acknowledging, "I'm doomed," per People. During a July 2026 interview on the "Joe Marler Will See You Now" podcast, Harry discussed his famous red mane, clarifying that he actually prefers to refer to it as "sunset auburn." And while the royal defector takes meticulous care of his beard, Harry isn't exactly scrambling to save his locks. "Nothing really happening on top," he admitted. "I try to get a haircut, otherwise, I try not to look at what's happening."