Prince Harry's 'Alarming Baldness' Got Worse In 2025 & Up Close Photos Prove It
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has always seemed acutely aware of the fact that his full head of hair has an expiration date — one that seems to be drawing ever closer, no less. After all, balding clearly runs rampant in the royal family, and you can only watch your grandfather, father, uncle, and brother lose their hair for so long before you start to wonder when yours will be the next to go.
Harry even made a pointed, yet still somewhat self-deprecating remark about this trend in his infamous 2023 memoir "Spare" while discussing his strained relationship with older sibling Prince William. "[H]is familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time," he wrote (via The New Yorker).
Indeed, the hair on the top of Harry's head has been noticeably thinning for some time. What's more, the California sun apparently hasn't done him any favors. Regarding what exactly is going on with Harry's mane, any hairstylist knows that redheads like Harry have a harder time enduring the sun, with sunshine lightening his hair over time and thus making it look even thinner.
In fact, when Harry returned to England in January 2026 to testify in court against the publishing company behind the Daily Mail, some royal watchers — likely those still unhappy about Harry's exit from the family — were more than happy to throw his comments about William's baldness back at him. Regardless of your personal feelings about Harry, though, photos taken throughout the preceding year show why the Duke of Sussex's own "alarming baldness" has become so hard to ignore.
Prince Harry's Invictus Games snaps were varying degrees of flattering to his hair
In February 2025, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were both on hand for that year's Invictus Games in Vancouver – and your opinion on how his hair looked may depend on which photos you saw of him from the multi-day event. While the lighting did him some favors in certain pictures, that wasn't always the case. In snaps like the one above, which was taken during a volleyball game on day nine, it's pretty obvious that his hair is much fuller on the sides than it is up top.
April, come she will
Prince Harry's thinning hair was actually hidden exceptionally well when he attended the One805 Rock for Responders benefit concert in March 2025. In fact, looking at most photos of the Duke of Sussex from the event, you might be inclined to believe all those hair transplant rumors that pop up every so often. However, the very next month served as a reality check. In early April, Harry was photographed outside a London courthouse, and the natural light was unforgiving, putting his pink scalp on full display.
Styling and profiling
Speaking of April 2025, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed while out and about in New York City later that very same month. Once again, the natural light revealed just how much the Duke of Sussex's hair loss has progressed in recent years, especially when viewed from the side. Even the bright glare from Harry's bald head was visible. In fact, if you're inclined to believe that Prince William is stalking Harry's socials with gritted teeth, you'd have to imagine that the Prince of Wales is experiencing a bit of déjà vu every time a side profile photo of his baby brother comes up.
Harry's clever combing only goes so far
If nothing else, Prince Harry seems rather skilled when it comes to styling his hair in such a way that its thinning nature isn't always initially obvious. More specifically, accentuating his hair's volume can go a long way. However, when you take a closer look, it starts to become clearer what's going on. Just look at when Harry attended the WellChild Awards in London in September 2025, and accidentally proved that even clever combing couldn't mask just how much thinner his hair is up top than it is on the sides.
Business in the front, no party in the back
While in England for the WellChild Awards ceremony in London in September 2025, Prince Harry also made an appearance at the community recording studio in Nottingham. If you thought side-profile snapshots were unflattering to Harry's hair, photos taken from behind the Duke of Sussex arguably highlight his "alarming" hair loss even more. Not only that, but once again, having his head exposed to direct sunlight didn't do the prodigal prince any favors in terms of keeping things low-key. Maybe he should start booking his trips to England for the rainy summers?
Prince William, is that you?
Not to keep harping on the "Prince William" of it all, but the Prince of Wales, who did indeed lose his hair much faster than Prince Harry, can be seen as something of a genetic roadmap for his estranged younger brother. Harry arguably looked his baldest while departing the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in London in September 2025. In fact, if you only saw Harry from behind while the adoring British public came to greet him — and if not for the distinct red hair that was still visible — you'd probably be forgiven for thinking it was William on an outing at first glance.
Prince Harry had a busy September in 2025
One last photo taken during Prince Harry's September 2025 visit to his home country, this time from when he took part in a panel about social activism and mental health, revealed Harry's "alarming baldness." Harry's hair looked a bit fuller here than it did in previous snapshots, though the outline of his head was still clearly visible through his red wisps. Still, it just goes to show how much this sort of thing can be a fickle game of lighting and angles.
One of Harry's final big events of 2025
The public-facing portion of Prince Harry's 2025 neared its conclusion in October, when he was on hand for the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala in New York City. While the lighting and angles had been relatively forgiving to him when he appeared on stage at the One805LIVE! 2025 concert in California in late September, he wasn't quite as lucky on this night. That being said, you could tell that the aforementioned creative grooming was at least helping the Duke of Sussex out just a smidge.
At least Harry got a photo with Serena
Prince Harry got a bit of a break when he and Meghan Markle attended a World Series game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers in late October 2025, as he was able to keep his trusty LA baseball cap on anytime the cameras were on him. However, he wasn't quite as lucky in early November, when he found himself at another formal function in the form of the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, meaning that wearing a hat to hide his thinning hair was off the table. On the bright side, he and Meghan did end up taking a nice photo with tennis legend Serena Williams.