Prince Harry's 'Alarming Baldness' Got Worse In 2025 & Up Close Photos Prove It

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has always seemed acutely aware of the fact that his full head of hair has an expiration date — one that seems to be drawing ever closer, no less. After all, balding clearly runs rampant in the royal family, and you can only watch your grandfather, father, uncle, and brother lose their hair for so long before you start to wonder when yours will be the next to go.

Harry even made a pointed, yet still somewhat self-deprecating remark about this trend in his infamous 2023 memoir "Spare" while discussing his strained relationship with older sibling Prince William. "[H]is familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time," he wrote (via The New Yorker).

Indeed, the hair on the top of Harry's head has been noticeably thinning for some time. What's more, the California sun apparently hasn't done him any favors. Regarding what exactly is going on with Harry's mane, any hairstylist knows that redheads like Harry have a harder time enduring the sun, with sunshine lightening his hair over time and thus making it look even thinner.

In fact, when Harry returned to England in January 2026 to testify in court against the publishing company behind the Daily Mail, some royal watchers — likely those still unhappy about Harry's exit from the family — were more than happy to throw his comments about William's baldness back at him. Regardless of your personal feelings about Harry, though, photos taken throughout the preceding year show why the Duke of Sussex's own "alarming baldness" has become so hard to ignore.