Prince Harry's Tragic Hairline Gets Put On Blast In New Pics & We Know He'd Hate To See Them
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While Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has always stood out from his family because of his fiery red hair, he may not have it much longer. Harry has been losing his locks for a while, but the recent rumored money trouble he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been having may be causing him to rip out what's left, and recent photos really show off how bad things have gotten. Harry's hair didn't seem all that different when all eyes were on Meghan's inappropriate outfit at a Netflix party on April 10, but just days later, when the couple showed up in Australia, it was the prince's hair that made headlines.
In the above photo, Harry's excessive hair loss is impossible to ignore, as the light shines off the top of his scantily covered head. Another set of photos shared on X, showing Harry from the back, really reveal just how much hair he has lost. On Instagram, one user noted: "Nobody holds onto the lil bit of hair like Harry does. Time to shave it off." One X user offered a suggestion, saying, "Prince Harry needs to go Turkey and get that hair transplant," while another tried to put things in perspective, suggesting, "Being bald is the least of his problems.
Prince Harry once took a shot at his brother Prince William's hair loss
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, may be regretting some of his past jabs at his brother, William, Prince of Wales. In his autobiography, "Spare," Harry described the moment he saw his older brother not as a child, but as an adult, at Prince Phillip's funeral in 2021, and realizing just how much hair he had lost. He wrote (via "60 Minutes"): "I took it all in, his familiar scowl which had always been his default in dealings with me. His alarming baldness, more advanced than my own." Harry defended the statement on "60 Minutes," telling Anderson Cooper, "I don't see it as cutting at all."
While Harry certainly had more hair than his brother in that 2023 interview, he's quickly coming close to matching Prince William's level. Harry's own hair loss reached "alarming" levels in 2025, and it hasn't slowed down in the first half of 2026. As male pattern baldness runs in the royal family, Harry likely knew this day was coming for him for some time, which makes it all the more shocking that he would tempt the fates by calling out his brother the way he did. The good news is that if his recent troubles are the problem, Harry can fight stress-induced hair loss.