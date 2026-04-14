Prince Harry's Tragic Hairline Gets Put On Blast In New Pics & We Know He'd Hate To See Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has always stood out from his family because of his fiery red hair, he may not have it much longer. Harry has been losing his locks for a while, but the recent rumored money trouble he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been having may be causing him to rip out what's left, and recent photos really show off how bad things have gotten. Harry's hair didn't seem all that different when all eyes were on Meghan's inappropriate outfit at a Netflix party on April 10, but just days later, when the couple showed up in Australia, it was the prince's hair that made headlines.

onathan Brady / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

In the above photo, Harry's excessive hair loss is impossible to ignore, as the light shines off the top of his scantily covered head. Another set of photos shared on X, showing Harry from the back, really reveal just how much hair he has lost. On Instagram, one user noted: "Nobody holds onto the lil bit of hair like Harry does. Time to shave it off." One X user offered a suggestion, saying, "Prince Harry needs to go Turkey and get that hair transplant," while another tried to put things in perspective, suggesting, "Being bald is the least of his problems.