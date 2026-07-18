'I Just Didn't Want To Be Here': Kathie Lee Gifford's Incredibly Candid Comments About Her Health Issues

Kathie Lee Gifford is just starting to feel like herself again after a year full of health problems. In an interview with People in June 2026, the former morning talk show host shared that she had two hip surgeries, broke her arm rolling over it wrong in bed, broke another bone after a fall, and then had cataract surgery. Gifford, who officially retired in 2019, confessed that during recovery, her pain got so bad at times that she had dangerous intrusive thoughts. "I wanted to die a few times," Gifford confessed. "I wasn't going to hurt myself. I wasn't going to kill myself. I just didn't want to be here — as blessed as I am."

The former "Today" co-host explained why chronic pain is sometimes extra stressful for public figures. "I want to be Kathie Lee, the person they expect. I don't want to disappoint people," she said. "But when you're in pain, it's so debilitating, and everything's a grimace." She recalled her late husband Frank Gifford telling her something similar before his 2015 death. Gifford said her recovery was especially difficult for her because while she's experienced many tragedies in her life, she was more adept at handling emotional pain than physical. The grandmother of five told People she's doing much better after a lot of physical therapy and stem cell treatments.

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