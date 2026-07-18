'I Just Didn't Want To Be Here': Kathie Lee Gifford's Incredibly Candid Comments About Her Health Issues
Kathie Lee Gifford is just starting to feel like herself again after a year full of health problems. In an interview with People in June 2026, the former morning talk show host shared that she had two hip surgeries, broke her arm rolling over it wrong in bed, broke another bone after a fall, and then had cataract surgery. Gifford, who officially retired in 2019, confessed that during recovery, her pain got so bad at times that she had dangerous intrusive thoughts. "I wanted to die a few times," Gifford confessed. "I wasn't going to hurt myself. I wasn't going to kill myself. I just didn't want to be here — as blessed as I am."
The former "Today" co-host explained why chronic pain is sometimes extra stressful for public figures. "I want to be Kathie Lee, the person they expect. I don't want to disappoint people," she said. "But when you're in pain, it's so debilitating, and everything's a grimace." She recalled her late husband Frank Gifford telling her something similar before his 2015 death. Gifford said her recovery was especially difficult for her because while she's experienced many tragedies in her life, she was more adept at handling emotional pain than physical. The grandmother of five told People she's doing much better after a lot of physical therapy and stem cell treatments.
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Gifford's desire to be an active grandma motivated her recovery
Kathie Lee Gifford's two kids are all grown up, Cody and Cassidy have made Gifford a grandmother of five. The former "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" co-host has gone through many dramatic transformations throughout her life. But, she told People in June 2026 that adjusting to her new title in life while struggling with chronic pain was one of the most difficult periods for her. "I couldn't carry them, I couldn't love on them, I couldn't run and play with them," Gifford reflected. She still spent time with the little ones, who range in age from 10 months to 4 years old. But toddlers are very physically active, so she wanted to do more.
Gifford's faith and the treatments got her through the worst of the physical and emotional pain. She told People she can now run around with the kids, and be the active grandmother she'd always hoped to be. "I'm hoping, Lord willing, that I have many, many years with them," Gifford said. The refreshing honesty about her pain and recovery comes from the effort she's made to live authentically and be the same person on set and off.