Kathie Lee Gifford's Dramatic Transformation

Kathie Lee Gifford is best known for TV gigs, such as co-hosting "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee," with Regis Philbin. However, besides her broadcast television career, Gifford has worn many hats, including singer, writer, and producer, as noted by her website.

Gifford is often viewed as an American television staple. Yet, rather than being from a family of actors or newscasters, Gifford was born into a musical family. Born in Paris as Kathie Lee Epstein in 1953, her father, Aaron Epstein, was a jazz musician, and her mother, Joan Epstein, was a singer. Aaron was also an officer in the U.S. Navy, and Gifford was born in Paris while the family was stationed in France. According to Biography, the Epsteins moved back to the U.S. in the late 1950s, later calling Maryland their home.

While she has dealt with some tragic moments in her life, other turning points have been more positive. Regardless, all have shaped the person Kathie Lee Gifford is today.