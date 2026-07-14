From Teen Angel To Cop Rock: What The Stars Of These Forgotten '90s Shows Look Like Today

The 1990s were a great time for television shows — and many television shows have been forgotten. For every "South Park," "Family Guy," or "SpongeBob SquarePants" that remains on the air, there were plenty of series such as "On the Air," "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.," or "Swans Crossing" that have left the cultural memory bank. Just because these shows are obscure doesn't mean they are bad. On the contrary, some of them were groundbreaking.

On top of that, several of these shows featured iconic celebrities. For example, Bruce Campbell starred in an offbeat steampunk Western series. Sarah Michelle Gellar played the villain on a short-lived teen drama. In addition, the failure of Margaret Cho's sitcom motivated her to become one of the most prominent standup comedians of her generation. With that in mind, let's take a look at stars of forgotten '90s shows and see what they look like today.