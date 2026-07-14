From Teen Angel To Cop Rock: What The Stars Of These Forgotten '90s Shows Look Like Today
The 1990s were a great time for television shows — and many television shows have been forgotten. For every "South Park," "Family Guy," or "SpongeBob SquarePants" that remains on the air, there were plenty of series such as "On the Air," "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.," or "Swans Crossing" that have left the cultural memory bank. Just because these shows are obscure doesn't mean they are bad. On the contrary, some of them were groundbreaking.
On top of that, several of these shows featured iconic celebrities. For example, Bruce Campbell starred in an offbeat steampunk Western series. Sarah Michelle Gellar played the villain on a short-lived teen drama. In addition, the failure of Margaret Cho's sitcom motivated her to become one of the most prominent standup comedians of her generation. With that in mind, let's take a look at stars of forgotten '90s shows and see what they look like today.
Corbin Allred from Teen Angel worked with Mel Brooks
Corbin Allred had a small role in Mel Brooks' spoof "Robin Hood: Men in Tights." Subsequently, he appeared in a handful of films about Mormonism. Afterward, he was the lead actor in "Teen Angel." The quirky sitcom centered on a teenager who dies only to become his best friend's guardian angel.
"Teen Angel" was part of a 1990s trend of television shows, movies, and songs centering on angels. Notably, Allred appeared in an episode of another angelic show: "Touched by an Angel." His most recent role was in two episodes of the drama "Granite Flats."
Anne Bobby from Cop Rock appeared in famous video games
Anne Bobby's career started in Oliver Stone's critically acclaimed drama "Born on the Fourth of July." She also had a role in "Nightbreed," a film directed by horror author Clive Barker. In 1990, she starred in the obscure musical police procedural "Cop Rock." The show's mix of genres was unsuccessful, and the show was canceled after one season.
Bobby is perhaps most famous for her subsequent roles in video games. She portrayed Brigid Tenenbaum in "BioShock" and "BioShock 2." Bobby also had a part in "Red Dead Redemption 2."
Ian Buchanan brought David Lynch's failed sitcom On the Air to life
In the 1990s, David Lynch and Ian Buchanan collaborated on the acclaimed soap opera "Twin Peaks" before working together on the lesser-known sitcom "On the Air." While "On the Air" was less dramatic than "Twin Peaks," it still had many of Lynch's signature touches.
"On the Air" only lasted for one season, but critics still hold it in high regard. After "On the Air" ended, Buchanan appeared on many soap operas. He has acted in "The Bold and the Beautiful," "The Young and the Restless," "Days of Our Lives," and "All My Children."
Bruce Campbell from The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. is a horror legend
Bruce Campbell is one of the biggest horror stars of the past 50 years. He made a name for himself by starring as Ash Williams in "The Evil Dead." He later appeared in the sequels "Evil Dead II" and "Army of Darkness."
In the 1990s, he starred in "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." The show mixed science fiction, Western, and comedy. After "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." ended, he reprised his role as Ash Williams on the television series "Ash vs Evil Dead."
Brandon Quinn from Big Wolf on Campus has been making Hallmark movies
The 1990s were a golden age of supernatural television. One of the least remembered shows from that trend was "Big Wolf on Campus." Brandon Quinn played the title role, a jock turned werewolf.
Since then, he has appeared in small parts on numerous television shows before finding his niche in popular Hallmark movies. Some of the films he starred in for the network include "Looking for Mr. Right," "Love Takes Flight," "Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses," "A Welcome Home Christmas," "A Country Christmas Harmony," and "Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas."
Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in Swans Crossing before becoming a television icon
One of Sarah Michelle Gellar's first major roles was in the teen series "Swans Crossing," where she played a villain. After "Swans Crossing" ended, she was cast in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," one of the most beloved television series of all time. She also had roles in Hollywood movies such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Scream 2," "Scooby Doo," "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed," and "The Grudge." Outside of the horror and mystery genres, Gellar played herself in the disaster film "Stop! That! Train!"
Omri Katz was in the cult classics Eerie, Indiana and Hocus Pocus
"Eerie, Indiana" only lasted one season, but it has a place in the hearts of many viewers who grew up in the 1990s. Omri Katz's performance as Marshall Teller was part of what made the show so great. Katz also appeared in another '90s cult classic: "Hocus Pocus." While the film underperformed at the box office upon its initial release, it gained a following through television airings.
From there, Katz had roles in television productions such as "The John Larroquette Show" and "Dallas: J.R. Returns." He has not appeared onscreen since the 2002 short film "Journey Into Night."
Gary Cole from American Gothic has been prolific on television
"American Gothic" was a macabre television show set in the Deep South. Gary Cole starred as Lucas Buck, a sheriff with occult powers. Despite an impressive cast, including Sarah Paulson, Bruce Campbell, and Evan Rachel Wood, the show only lasted one season.
Since then, Cole has appeared on numerous television shows. These shows include "The West Wing," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "King of the Hill," "Arrested Development," "Supernatural," "Desperate Housewives," "Psych," "The Good Wife," and "Veep." For his role in the latter, he was nominated for an Emmy, losing to Jimmy Fallon for hosting "Saturday Night Live."
Keri Russell from Malibu Shores has been in major franchise movies
Keri Russell starred in the one-season television show "Malibu Shores." Afterward, she became famous for playing the title role in J. J. Abrams' "Felicity." For her role, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress — Drama Series.
Afterward, Russell regularly appeared in big franchise movies. She acted in "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" and "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes." She also reunited with Abrams in his movies "Mission: Impossible III" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
John Glover from Brimstone appeared in superhero movies
John Glover played villains throughout his career. He was the lovable bad guy Daniel Clamp in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." He also portrayed the mad scientist Dr. Jason Woodrue in the controversial superhero film "Batman & Robin" starring George Clooney.
In the show "Brimstone," Glover played the greatest villain of them all: the devil himself. While the show only lasted one season, Glover continued to play antagonists, particularly in comic book adaptations. He played Lionel Luthor in "Smallville," Samson Grey in "Heroes," and Mr. Sivana in "Shazam!"
Margaret Cho from All-American Girl is still making us laugh
Margaret Cho is a well-known standup comedian. Many fans first saw her on the sitcom "All-American Girl," a show that was based on her comedy routines. "All-American Girl" was canceled after a single season. Cho was heartbroken over the cancellation, but she said the show's failure gave her the resolve to work harder and become a better comedian. While Cho became one of the most famous stand-up comedians of her day, she still occasionally acted on both the small and big screens.
Lee Thompson Young from The Famous Jett Jackson appeared in some major movies
Lee Thompson Young was a child star who played a child star in the Disney Channel show "The Famous Jett Jackson" for three seasons. The show spawned a television movie called "Jett Jackson: The Movie."
Young later had roles in television shows such as "The Proud Family," "Smallville," and "CSI: NY." He also acted in the films "Friday Night Lights" and "Akeelah and the Bee." In 2013, at the age of 29, Young died by suicide. His family founded the Lee Thompson Young Foundation in his honor. The foundation seeks to help educate people about mental health.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, is struggling, or in crisis, help is available: Please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Richard Grieco starred in a 21 Jump Street spinoff called Booker
"21 Jump Street" was one of the biggest television shows of its time, so it's only natural that it would lead to a spin-off. Richard Grieco played Detective Dennis Booker in the original show and in the spin-off series "Booker." The show only lasted one season, and the "21 Jump Street" franchise remained dormant until the 2012 film "21 Jump Street."
Since "Booker"'s cancellation, Grieco appeared in films such as "Heaven or Vegas," "A Night at the Roxbury," and "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang." He reprised his role as Booker in the movie "22 Jump Street."
Amanda Peet was in the comedy-drama Jack & Jill
Amanda Peet's first starring role on television was in the series "Jack & Jill." In it, she played a woman named Jack who leaves her boyfriend at the altar. She then moves to New York City and meets a man named Jill, and the two start a relationship. The show lasted two seasons.
Since then, Peet has appeared in an eclectic array of films, including "Something's Gotta Give," "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," "2012," "Identity Thief," ”The Way, Way Back." She also acted in the television adaptation of the classic thriller "Fatal Attraction."
Carrie-Anne Moss was in a Melrose Place spinoff called Models Inc.
"Beverly Hills 90210" had a successful spin-off called "Melrose Place," and "Melrose Place" had an unsuccessful spin-off called "Models Inc." Carrie-Anne Moss starred in the latter. In the show, Moss played a model who becomes a prostitute.
After "Models Inc.," Moss would take on her most famous role: Trinity in "The Matrix." "The Matrix" became the single most influential science fiction film of the past 30 years. It didn't just change cinema — it changed the way many people think. Moss would later appear in "Chocolat," "Memento," "The Matrix Reloaded," "The Matrix Revolutions," "Disturbia," and "The Matrix Resurrections."
Geoffrey Pierson was vulgar on Unhappily Ever After
After Geoffrey Pierson made a name for himself in the soap opera "Ryan's Hope," he took on a very different role in "Unhappily Ever After." The latter show was an unusual sitcom about a man who talks to his imaginary friend, a toy rabbit called Mr. Floppy (voiced by Bobcat Goldthwait). The show's mix of vulgar humor and cute puppetry made it stand out. Since "Unhappily Ever After" ended, Pierson played Tom Matthews in the critically acclaimed serial killer drama "Dexter." He also portrayed a fictional president in the thriller "Designated Survivor."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were Two of a Kind
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are two of the most famous child stars of all time. They first rose to prominence by alternately playing Michelle Tanner in the classic sitcom "Full House." The twins acted in a long series of direct-to-video films for children. They also acted in "Two of a Kind." Unlike most of the twins' onscreen appearances, "Two of a Kind" was a flop.
The Olsens starred in their final film, "New York Minute," in 2004. Since then, they have been focused on their careers as fashion moguls.
Melissa Gilbert was on the star-studded show Sweet Justice
Melissa Gilbert is best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on "Little House on the Prairie." In the 1990s, she appeared in the star-studded show "Sweet Justice," which featured Cicely Tyson, Greg Germann, and Cree Summer.
In her book "Prairie Tale," Gilbert blamed Tyson for numerous production delays. "She was extremely difficult," Gilbert wrote. "She insisted everyone call her by her character's name, though she never remembered the names of any of our characters. She rarely knew her lines." "Sweet Justice" lasted one season. Since then, Gilbert has appeared on shows such as "Babylon 5" and "The Outer Limits."
Giancarlo Esposito joined the Bakersfield P.D.
Giancarlo Esposito acted in several Spike Lee films, namely "School Daze," "Do the Right Thing," "Mo' Better Blues," "Jungle Fever," and "Malcolm X." After that string of collaborations, Esposito played the protagonist in the show "Bakersfield P.D." The show brought a comedic flair to the police procedural. This concept did not land with the public.
Since then, Esposito made television history by playing Gus Fring in "Breaking Bad," which is widely considered one of the greatest shows of all time. He won an Emmy for the part. He reprised the role in "Better Call Saul."
Heath Ledger brought ancient Ireland to life in Roar
Early in his career, Heath Ledger starred in the fantasy drama "Roar," which was set in ancient Ireland. The show was part of a wave of interest in Irish culture that swept the world in the 1990s. After "Roar" ended, Ledger became famous for his role in the teen comedy "10 Things I Hate About You" with Julia Stiles. He then had acclaimed roles in "The Patriot," "A Knight's Tale," "Monster's Ball," "Brokeback Mountain," and "I'm Not There." For playing the Joker in "The Dark Knight," he earned a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Tim Curry was in the incredibly short-lived show Over the Top
Tim Curry gained recognition for starring in the ultimate cult film: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." That movie set the tone for much of his career, as he appeared in other cult oddities such as "Legend," "Clue," "Muppet Treasure Island," and "Stephen King's It."
One of Curry's less successful forays into television was the comedy series "Over the Top." In it, he played a struggling actor who grows closer to his ex-wife, portrayed by Annie Potts. The series was canceled after three episodes due to poor ratings.
Kyle Chandler brought us the Early Edition
In "Early Edition," Kyle Chandler played Gary Hobson, a man who receives early editions of newspapers that allow him to see into the future. While the show's premise feels mysterious, it was a comedy. Chandler would become far more famous for portraying Eric Taylor in "Friday Night Lights."
Since "Friday Night Lights" ended, Chandler has acted in several notable films, mostly in the science fiction genre. He appeared in "The Day the Earth Stood Still," "Super 8," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," and "Godzilla vs. Kong."
Chris Kratt taught kids about the animal kingdom on Kratt's Creatures
Chris Kratt and his brother Martin Kratt appeared on "Kratts' Creatures," a PBS show that taught children about the animal kingdom. Notably, the brothers reteamed for three other children's shows about animals: "Zoboomafoo," "Be the Creature," and "Wild Kratts."
During a 2017 interview with PBS, Chris discussed working in children's television. "One thing that is clear is that kids have a wonderful natural curiosity about the world and a boundless enthusiasm for learning new things," he said. "And we want to encourage kids to explore their interests and empower them to keep learning and dream big."
Rachel Blanchard brought Clueless to the small screen
In the famous 1990s comedy "Clueless," Cher Horowitz was portrayed by Alicia Silverstone. In the film's television adaptation, Rachel Blanchard took over the part. The show "Clueless" lasted three seasons. While the show is not as famous as the film, it still has its share of fans.
After "Clueless" concluded, Blanchard appeared in several acclaimed television series, such as "Peep Show," "You Me Her," and "The Summer I Turned Pretty." She also had a role in the horror film "Snakes on a Plane."
Charlie Schlatter played his own version of Ferris Bueller
"Clueless" wasn't the only beloved teen comedy to inspire a forgotten 1990s show. "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" did as well. In the television adaptation of "Ferris Bueller," the title character was played by Charlie Schlatter rather than Matthew Broderick.
The series only lasted one season, but that didn't stop Schlatter. He later played Dr. Jesse Travis on "Diagnosis: Murder." Schlatter had roles in several comedy films, such as "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Police Academy: Mission to Moscow." His voice roles include The Flash in many DC productions and the title character in Disney's "Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil."