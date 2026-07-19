What Andrea From Marshals Looks Like In Real Life
The hit "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals" brought back one of the franchise's most beloved characters, with Luke Grimes returning as Kayce Dutton. Grimes' on-screen partner in "Yellowstone," Kelsey Asbille, didn't return for the spinoff, but the writers haven't left the protagonist without interesting new scene partners. This is a story of a Montana cowboy finding a new life around big-city agents, and perhaps the loudest voice among them is Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrea Cruz, played by Ashley "Ash" Santos.
Santos isn't an overnight arrival. She was born in the Bronx on June 9, 1993, to a Puerto Rican father and a Dominican mother. In 2011, she relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, and eventually began making trips to Hollywood. Santos' big breakthrough came with 2018's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," and if this "Marshals" star looks familiar, you may have seen her in "True Story," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Our Little Secret," and "Pulse." She's now continued the streak with her leading role in "Marshals," playing a transplanted New Yorker who treats tact as optional.
Andrea spends Season 1 as a textbook "fish out of water" type in Montana, looking forward to the Washington, D.C., posting that will free her from cowboy country for good. Santos, though, had no such culture shock. While "Marshals" is set deep in Yellowstone country, it actually films in Park City, Utah. Thus, the actor cast as the stranded outsider is, in fact, commuting from her own backyard to the set and back. She's even joked about the producers flying her all the way to Dallas to audition, only to give her a gig down the road from home.
Another detail that anchors Santos to her "Marshals" role is the fact that her father spent years as a Special Victims Unit detective in Manhattan; she says he even had a hand in arresting Harvey Weinstein. Despite all that authenticity, she still had to spend a week at Taylor Sheridan's boot camp (or, in this case, cowboy camp).
Ash Santos looks much more glamorous than her 'Marshals' character
While her character, Andrea Cruz, spends most of this series in the working uniform of a federal agent, Ash Santos is much more glamorous in real life. She often opts for a maximalist look, with colorful, bold prints and designer pieces. Andrea's wardrobe feels neutral and utilitarian, built for practicality and engineered to make her blend into the backdrop of "Marshals." Santos, however, dresses to be seen off the clock and has appeared in a variety of incredible outfits for various photo shoots.
"My style is my voice!" Santos told Galore in 2025. "Right now, I'm channeling 90s icons like Salma Hayek and Lisa Bonet, blending sexy femininity with sleek masculinity. Plus, I love embracing my natural hair; it's an accessory in itself!" Her look has evolved since then, becoming increasingly glamorous and elaborate as her star has risen.
Yes, when Ash Santos isn't in tactical gear for "Marshals," she dresses for the occasion, and then some. One example was the February 24 premiere of "Marshals" in Los Angeles, where she wore a stunning black Saiid Kobeisy gown styled by Amanda Lim, dazzling the room and looking like the next red-carpet fixture. Then there was the above vintage Yves Saint Laurent piece that she wore to a screening of the "Marshals" season finale onboard the USS Iowa in May 2026. Considering the success of "Marshals" and Santos' other big projects in the works, she'll surely hit more red carpets soon.