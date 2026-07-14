The View's Sunny Hostin Dusts Off Her Law Degree To Represent Her Son In Court

As a former federal prosecutor, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin understands the rule of law on an intimate level. After pivoting from the Justice Department to television, her work as a legal analyst on both CNN and ABC News gave her the opportunity to break down multiple high-profile cases, including OJ Simpson's civil trial, Brittney Spears' conservatorship battle, and countless others. However, it seems that she'll be making her way court-side on July 31, taking her talents off-camera to defend a client very close to home.

Records obtained by USA Today on July 13 revealed that the host's 24-year-old son, Gabriel Hostin, received a trespassing citation while running along some train tracks in New York back on June 16. While the confrontation didn't end in arrest, Sunny did immediately arrive at the scene as both his mother and listed attorney.

Sunny tried to get the citation dismissed, writing in a letter to the D.A. that was later acquired by TMZ, "The facts demonstrate that this incident resulted from an honest mistake rather than any criminal intent." She added that her son was jogging in the city and simply noticed "a gravel incline that could be used for hill training." She added that the Harvard graduate is "an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training," and the gates to the area had been left standing open, allegedly concealing any "no trespassing" signs. As such, Sunny wrote, "Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement and who poses no risk to the community."