The View's Sunny Hostin Dusts Off Her Law Degree To Represent Her Son In Court
As a former federal prosecutor, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin understands the rule of law on an intimate level. After pivoting from the Justice Department to television, her work as a legal analyst on both CNN and ABC News gave her the opportunity to break down multiple high-profile cases, including OJ Simpson's civil trial, Brittney Spears' conservatorship battle, and countless others. However, it seems that she'll be making her way court-side on July 31, taking her talents off-camera to defend a client very close to home.
Records obtained by USA Today on July 13 revealed that the host's 24-year-old son, Gabriel Hostin, received a trespassing citation while running along some train tracks in New York back on June 16. While the confrontation didn't end in arrest, Sunny did immediately arrive at the scene as both his mother and listed attorney.
Sunny tried to get the citation dismissed, writing in a letter to the D.A. that was later acquired by TMZ, "The facts demonstrate that this incident resulted from an honest mistake rather than any criminal intent." She added that her son was jogging in the city and simply noticed "a gravel incline that could be used for hill training." She added that the Harvard graduate is "an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training," and the gates to the area had been left standing open, allegedly concealing any "no trespassing" signs. As such, Sunny wrote, "Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement and who poses no risk to the community."
Sources allege that Sunny Hostin tried to leverage her position on The View while talking to police
While Gabriel Hostin's case may seem like a simple misunderstanding, it has led to implications that his mother attempted to use her celebrity status as leverage. Sunny Hostin's son has managed to live a pretty normal life despite his mother's high-profile position, but outlets such as the New York Post claim that her celebrity status was actually the reason this incident escalated into a citation.
Sources told the Post, "[The police] were just talking to the kid because he was trespassing, but his mother made it an issue. She wanted to know why he was stopped and why did they talk to him." They also alleged that, after Gabriel handed his phone to the police with his mother on the line, she asked if they knew who she was. This isn't the first time Sunny may have complicated legal matters involving her family members, as her past comments were turned against her during her husband Emmanuel's insurance fraud trial.
Although that instance in January 2025 was significantly more damning, there is as yet no concrete evidence to suggest that the legal analyst tried to use her position at ABC to get her son out of trouble. In fact, besides being Gabriel's mother and attorney, her tragic experiences with racism surely influenced her prompt and strong response to his confrontation with the police. Regardless, with no property damaged and her son's record being squeaky clean, it's hard to believe that the charges will be upheld.