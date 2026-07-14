Meghan Markle Reportedly Isn't Happy Over Accusations About Archie & Lilibet: 'As Low As It Gets'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his family's reunion with King Charles III marked a major step toward a long-awaited reconciliation between the royals. However, It doesn't seem this means the drama is water under the bridge. It was far from smooth sailing getting Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and the couple's children across the pond for the big visit. And rumor has it that Meghan was hurt by how everything unfolded.

The reunion saga came to a happy end when Harry and Meghan's kids finally saw Charles at his home on July 10. Yet, for a minute, it seemed like concerns about 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet's security would stop the meeting before it began. There has since been gossip that the children's safety was simply an excuse Harry and Meghan used to negotiate a better agreement between them and the palace. This gossip apparently has Meghan fuming. "To her, this is about as low as it gets," an insider told Closer. "To have people tearing her down and making hurtful and untrue claims is bad enough, but to drag her children into it is just beyond the pale," they said, noting, "They are going to grow up and potentially read all this poison someday, so it boggles her mind that people could be so cruel."