Meghan Markle Reportedly Isn't Happy Over Accusations About Archie & Lilibet: 'As Low As It Gets'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his family's reunion with King Charles III marked a major step toward a long-awaited reconciliation between the royals. However, It doesn't seem this means the drama is water under the bridge. It was far from smooth sailing getting Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and the couple's children across the pond for the big visit. And rumor has it that Meghan was hurt by how everything unfolded.
The reunion saga came to a happy end when Harry and Meghan's kids finally saw Charles at his home on July 10. Yet, for a minute, it seemed like concerns about 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet's security would stop the meeting before it began. There has since been gossip that the children's safety was simply an excuse Harry and Meghan used to negotiate a better agreement between them and the palace. This gossip apparently has Meghan fuming. "To her, this is about as low as it gets," an insider told Closer. "To have people tearing her down and making hurtful and untrue claims is bad enough, but to drag her children into it is just beyond the pale," they said, noting, "They are going to grow up and potentially read all this poison someday, so it boggles her mind that people could be so cruel."
The royals may be spreading rumors about Harry and Meghan
It was far from surprising to hear that security measures were complicating Prince Harry's return to his home country. He has long been careful to keep Meghan Markle and their children out of the UK. This was the trio's first time back since 2022. During a 2025 BBC interview, Harry even blamed the issue for his and King Charles' years-long feud, saying, "I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff." Evidently, this is a touchy topic for the family, but it's one that Harry and Meghan seemingly won't budge on. For them, using an abundance of caution in terms of security is the only way to comfortably travel with their young children across the pond. Meghan finds it maddening that the rumor mill suggests there is a different motivation behind it.
"She can't believe anyone would seriously suggest she and Harry are using Archie and Lilibet to blackmail the King to get what they want. As far as Meghan's concerned, that's twisted thinking and completely beneath her," the source told Closer. Interestingly, they noted, "What makes it a thousand times worse is that she's sure that a lot of this ugly narrative is being sanctioned, or even pushed, by people behind the palace walls that truly sickens her." If Meghan really thinks the royals are behind the rumors, that certainly doesn't bode well for the potential olive branch.