Matt Damon's Daughter Said Five Words Every Parent Hopes To Hear After She Saw Him In The Odyssey

Matt Damon's new movie has impressed at least one important critic: his daughter. Over the years, Damon has undergone quite a transformation, going from the plucky young man of "Good Will Hunting" to the seasoned veteran we know today. Throughout this, his acting has been nominated for three Academy Awards and earned him a Golden Globe. Still, being the leading man in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie adaptation of "The Odyssey" was understandably daunting. Luckily, his portrayal of Odysseus has already received the only praise he really needs.

"This movie was by far the hardest movie to the most challenging movie I've ever been a part [of]," the actor told People. It seems, though, that it was worth all the hard work. Damon has four daughters with his wife, Luciana Barroso: 27-year-old Alexia, 20-year-old Isabella, 17-year-old Gia, and 15-year-old Stella. He told People that one of his daughters gave him an early review. "She saw 'The Odyssey,' and at the end of it, she actually turned to me, and she said, 'Dad, I'm proud of you.'" That's some seriously high praise, and for Damon, it was all he needed to know that he'd done a great job. "She's never said anything like that because we joke around a lot, and so at that point, I was like, 'I'm good,'" he explained.