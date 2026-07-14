Matt Damon's Daughter Said Five Words Every Parent Hopes To Hear After She Saw Him In The Odyssey
Matt Damon's new movie has impressed at least one important critic: his daughter. Over the years, Damon has undergone quite a transformation, going from the plucky young man of "Good Will Hunting" to the seasoned veteran we know today. Throughout this, his acting has been nominated for three Academy Awards and earned him a Golden Globe. Still, being the leading man in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie adaptation of "The Odyssey" was understandably daunting. Luckily, his portrayal of Odysseus has already received the only praise he really needs.
"This movie was by far the hardest movie to the most challenging movie I've ever been a part [of]," the actor told People. It seems, though, that it was worth all the hard work. Damon has four daughters with his wife, Luciana Barroso: 27-year-old Alexia, 20-year-old Isabella, 17-year-old Gia, and 15-year-old Stella. He told People that one of his daughters gave him an early review. "She saw 'The Odyssey,' and at the end of it, she actually turned to me, and she said, 'Dad, I'm proud of you.'" That's some seriously high praise, and for Damon, it was all he needed to know that he'd done a great job. "She's never said anything like that because we joke around a lot, and so at that point, I was like, 'I'm good,'" he explained.
Matt Damon is grateful to his daughters for their support
Hearing that his daughter is proud of his work was clearly an important moment for Matt Damon. Interestingly, the star has opened up about how his kids have helped him as an actor before. In a 2021 interview with Fatherly, he explained, "I feel like fatherhood has made my job a lot easier in a lot of ways." He noted, "All those emotions that I used to have to reach for are just readily accessible. I don't have to twist myself into knots to find something — it's just sitting right there all the time." So, while Damon's kids may be impressed by his acting chops, what they may not know is just how much help they've been to their dad along the way.
It's no surprise that Damon's daughters live lavish lives — so lavish, in fact, that they all joined him and their mom at the swanky London premiere of "The Odyssey." He told People in the aforementioned interview, "It's great because they had to sacrifice a lot too for this," adding, "I went away for a while, they came and visited, but it was a lot. It was a very long movie, very grueling shoot, and I'm really excited for my girls to see it tonight." Evidently, the support Damon gets from his family helps him to be the actor he is, and they're impressed by the results.