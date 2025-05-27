Matt Damon's Daughters Live Really Lavish Lives
As one of the most established names of all time, Matt Damon has etched himself into pop culture for the best reasons. Damon's success is surely notable from his breakout role in "Good Will Hunting" to his lengthy inclusion in the "Jason Bourne" franchise. While he stunningly transformed into one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, he's also transitioned into his role as a family man. After marrying Luciana Barroso in 2005, Damon dove headfirst into fatherhood and became the stepdad to Luciana's 4-year-old daughter, Alexia Barroso.
It didn't take long for Damon to become a full-fledged father. From 2006 onward, he welcomed Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon into their growing family. Given that they're the daughters of a well-known celebrity like Matt, it's easy to assume just how privileged they are. Though this goes against Matt's grounded approach to fatherhood, which, according to his appearance on Andy Cohen's "Radio Andy," was rooted in "building self-esteem," the four have upheld more lavish lives than most. Thankfully, it's been with humility, but they aren't ones to dismiss trips across the country, meeting musicians and political leaders alike, and making rare appearances at special events. To learn more about how luxurious their lives can be, here is some insight into the lavish lives of Matt Damon's daughters.
They were privileged enough to attend private school
Matt Damon has long been heavily opinionated about the subject of schooling. With the declining state of public schools in America over the years, Damon advocated for changes within the education system without having to pay exorbitant amounts of money for private institutions. Though his stance on education has been at the forefront, this has been somewhat controversial because reports came out regarding his daughters, Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon, attending private school.
In an interview with The Guardian, Damon suggested that this was a last-ditch effort to get them the education he thinks they deserve. "Sending our kids in my family to private school was a big, big, big deal. ... I mean, I pay for a private education and I'm trying to get the one that most matches the public education that I had, but that kind of progressive education no longer exists in the public system. It's unfair," he explained. Though he initially aimed for his children to attend St. Ann's in New York — with a tuition of $42,555 — his daughters never got in. This led him to look to Brooklyn Friends School, where their K-12 tuition hovers around $62,750. Luckily, they were privileged enough to get in, and Isabella graduated from the private institute in 2024. The school took to Instagram to celebrate her years at the private school and wish her luck in her future endeavors at New York University.
Alexia Barroso's first concert experience was with a late music legend
For most people, their first concert experience is one to be remembered. Whether it's with a niche band you went through a particular phase of listening to or a globally known music icon, the experience is often followed by even greater experiences later on. Given Matt Damon's connections in the entertainment industry, Alexia Barroso and Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon likely have more access to this kind of experience than most. Matt Damon, however, suggested that even with this great power, he wasn't responsible enough to avoid setting an impossibly high bar for Alexia's future concert experiences because the first live performance she ever witnessed was by the late music legend Prince.
During his 2016 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Damon spoke about a time he saw Prince in London with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and a 10-year-old Alexia, admitting that he likely "ruined" any future concerts for Alexia because she saw one of the best performers of all time at a relatively young age. "The people with Prince put us literally next to the stage. We could reach up and touch Prince, and I turned to my wife and I said, 'We've completely ruined this child. This is her first concert,'" he recalled. "Some poor guy, she's going to get to college and he's going to be like, 'I got concert tickets' and she's going to be like, 'When do we meet Prince?'"
They got the opportunity to meet Nelson Mandela
While Matt Damon's efforts to make societal changes haven't gone unnoticed — he co-founded Water.org and more — he has also made it known that he expects his children to follow in his footsteps. In an interview with People in 2008, Damon also suggested that it's very typical to see Alexia Barroso and Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon beside him as he travels the world for work with any of his several charitable obligations. "The way you have to parent them is to show them the world. Explaining the world can only go so far," he said.
One important example of this was when he was filming "Invictus" in South Africa and got to meet Nelson Mandela. Though it wasn't for charity, his children were lucky enough to tag along with him to meet the civil rights icon when they were young. During an appearance on "Anderson," he spoke about the experience and noted how much his daughters Isabella and Gia felt drawn to the country's former president. "Gia was about 8 months, and Isabella was 2," he recalled. "And the most incredible part of the whole experience was we were waiting in the hallway to be ushered in to have our few minutes with him, and I was holding Isabella, and she said to me, 'Daddy, who's behind that door?' ... and we walked in, and neither of the two little ones took their eyes off him." Damon also added that there are pictures of Mandela holding his daughters, commemorating the unimaginable experience.
Alexia Barroso booked her debut acting gig in a movie Matt Damon starred in
In most cases, children of critically acclaimed celebrities usually grow up doing one of two things: following in their parents' footsteps or straying as far away from their profession as possible. The entertainment industry seemed enticing enough for Alexia Barroso but not enough for her to appear in front of the cameras. While we probably shouldn't expect an on-screen cameo from her anytime soon, this doesn't mean she isn't working hard behind the scenes. Her foray into the entertainment industry was likely a byproduct of what she's seen Matt Damon do throughout her years of having him as a stepfather. Nonetheless, it seemed that he was initially okay with having Alexia make her acting debut in the 2011 film "We Bought a Zoo."
Though many aspiring actors may get their start in independent films or pilots, Barroso made her acting debut alongside her stepfather. The movie also featured Scarlett Johansson and her not-so-romantic kissing scene with Damon. Based on a true story, the film follows a father moving to California with his two kids in search of a new life. In doing so, he pours his money into renovating a failing zoo, Rosemoor Wildlife Park — hence the title. Despite the heartfelt premise, Barroso's cameo was relatively small: She played one of the zoo staff members handing out brochures to visiting families.
Alexia Barroso has sustained a thriving career within the entertainment industry
With her first acting gig under her belt, many assumed that Alexia Barroso would follow in her stepfather Matt Damon's footsteps and become an actor. Given her resources, this could've been a possibility, but Barroso appeared to have different interests. When Barroso attended the private university at The New School, she developed a passion for cinematography.
While most could only dream of getting an opportunity to work for major corporations in the entertainment industry, Barroso got hands-on experience early on. According to her LinkedIn profile, her first gig was with Apple TV, where she worked full time as a camera trainee. She'd later do the same at Amazon Studios in 2021. But this didn't end there. Barroso went on to work for other corporations, such as Netflix and Paramount Pictures. Barroso juggled her full-time jobs with freelance work as a photographer, which she showcases on her website and on Instagram. Through her work, she had a hand in various projects, including short films such as "Lou & Gem" as well as some of her parents' projects, like "The Last Duel" and "The Instigators." Most notable, however, seems to be her work with York & Wilder Productions, where she works as a camera operator and media manager for the podcast "Pants on Fire."
Isabella Damon received an epic Christmas gift from her favorite musician in 2020
Despite Matt Damon's grounded approach to parenting his four daughters, he's no stranger to going above and beyond for Alexia Barroso and Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon for special occasions. Luckily, his connections within the entertainment industry have made this easier. Similar to the way he ruined future concerts for Barroso, Damon seemingly did the same for any Christmas gifts his daughter, Isabella Damon, receives in the future.
When asked about the best gift he's ever given during a 2021 interview with Tara Hitchcock, Damon recalled a Christmas when he and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made sure his daughter got to live out her dream as a die-hard Harry Styles fan. "Last Christmas, my wife, it was a one-two punch," he recalled. "We gave my 15-year-old a life-size cardboard cutout of Harry Styles. Harry Styles did a little video and said 'Hello' to her, and she lost her mind." Damon ultimately questioned whether or not he could ever top this, which he did by taking her to see the singer at Madison Square Garden that same year. Hitchcock then jokingly deemed the gift "unfair" given Damon's status. "I am forever grateful to him," Damon noted of Styles. "I really owe him one. I don't know how I would ever repay or what I could possibly repay with, but that was pretty cool."
They spent the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland
With the emphasis Matt Damon puts on seeing the world, it isn't much of a surprise to learn that Alexia Barroso and Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon all regularly traveled from an early age. What's more surprising is how their privilege ultimately granted them a unique life experience during a time of uncertainty. During his appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," Damon stated that he and his family spent the entirety of the pandemic in Ireland because of filming obligations for "The Last Duel" (via People). When it was clear the filming would be delayed, he and his family chose to stay in Ireland. "My family and I, we just took a vote and we decided to stay, and it was a great decision," he said. "We had a great time there and just got absorbed into this beautiful little community there."
The seaside village of Dalkey, which some consider to be one half of Ireland's Amalfi Coast (via The New York Times), seemed to enjoy their stay as well. During Damon's 2024 appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," he added that they also lived relatively close to U2 lead singer Bono. "We were shooting 'The Last Duel' in Ireland when the lockdown happened," he recalled. "And so, I got locked down with my family, like, a quarter-mile from his house."
They take yearly trips to Australia for family vacation
Getting immersed in foreign communities is a lifestyle that Alexia Barroso and Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon seem to have enjoyed since they were children. Aside from Ireland, another country they've come to call home is Australia, which they visit every year. According to Matt Damon's interview with Lexie Cartwright from News.com.au, this has been a tradition since his children's grandfather died. "After my dad died, we moved down there for four months and just went and camped all over the place," he recalled. "And just ... I think because maybe he had never been, and it just felt like a place to go make memories with my kids. Then every year we would return, even back during the pandemic. We were down there for about six months, and it's just like a second home to us."
Their expeditions in Australia were memorable but sometimes tragic, to say the least. On one hand, it allowed them to develop a close relationship with the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. However, during Damon's 2017 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he mentioned that Stella got stung by a jellyfish while enjoying a lavish trip to Australia with Hemsworth. "It was the worst thing. I mean, even Chris said, he was like, 'Mate, that's the worst thing I've ever seen in my life,'" he said in an Australian accent. "Like, it was really bad."
They have a tight-knit bond with Emily Blunt's daughters
Although Matt Damon's strong friendship with Ben Affleck is well known, many might be shocked by certain details about his friendship with Emily Blunt. After first meeting in 2011 for their movie "The Adjustment Bureau," the two grew close as friends, so much so that his daughters became close with Blunt's daughters, Hazel and Violet Krasinski, whom she shares with "The Office" actor John Krasinski.
While fielding questions about their roles in the 2023 film "Oppenheimer" with E! News, Damon and Blunt spoke about their children's close bond. "Our kids hang out a lot," Blunt said. "Matt's children are older than mine, and they are so patient and sweet with our little ones." Damon further added that his daughter Stella Damon in particular enjoys her time with the two because it allows her to be the "older big sister" she can never be with her siblings. "My youngest loves to look after her two kids because she gets to be the oldest, right. And she never gets that, so it's nice," he added. Blunt only continued to gush about Damon's daughters, praising Gia Damon for how great she treats her daughters as well. "[Stella is] awesome," she stated. "And Gia, too, is amazing with them."
They supported their parents at The Instigators premiere in 2024
While Alexia Barroso and Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon remain relatively private, their lavish lives aren't exempt from various public outings, whether it's the luxurious New York City openings of fashion brand LuisaViaRoma, or more notably, premiere events for their father's blockbuster movies. Though his children sometimes poke fun at his performances, they also leap into the limelight when it's for a special occasion. This was the case in 2024 when a premiere for "The Instigators" became a Damon family affair, with all of his daughters in attendance..
"The Instigators" was a hands-on project that involved Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, and his close friend Ben Affleck. This proved an incredible achievement for Barroso because it was the first time she was credited as an executive producer. Their daughters also supported this venture and visited the set when it was shooting in Massachusetts, and finally, the premiere in New York. During his 2024 interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of "The Instigators," Damon suggested this made for a special moment because "both sides of their family" came to support him. "I think this is the biggest premiere — as a family — that we've done," he said. "I can't remember when we had this many family members, so it's pretty cool."