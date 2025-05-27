Matt Damon's Daughters Live Really Lavish Lives

While Matt Damon's efforts to make societal changes haven't gone unnoticed — he co-founded Water.org and more — he has also made it known that he expects his children to follow in his footsteps. In an interview with People in 2008, Damon also suggested that it's very typical to see Alexia Barroso and Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon beside him as he travels the world for work with any of his several charitable obligations. "The way you have to parent them is to show them the world. Explaining the world can only go so far," he said.

One important example of this was when he was filming "Invictus" in South Africa and got to meet Nelson Mandela. Though it wasn't for charity, his children were lucky enough to tag along with him to meet the civil rights icon when they were young. During an appearance on "Anderson," he spoke about the experience and noted how much his daughters Isabella and Gia felt drawn to the country's former president. "Gia was about 8 months, and Isabella was 2," he recalled. "And the most incredible part of the whole experience was we were waiting in the hallway to be ushered in to have our few minutes with him, and I was holding Isabella, and she said to me, 'Daddy, who's behind that door?' ... and we walked in, and neither of the two little ones took their eyes off him." Damon also added that there are pictures of Mandela holding his daughters, commemorating the unimaginable experience.