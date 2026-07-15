Savannah Guthrie's 4-Day 'Vacation' Was 'Pre-Planned' And We Love A Self-Care Queen

Imagine suffering a huge personal tragedy and then having to put on a smile at work in front of millions of people every day. That's what Savannah Guthrie has been going through for months, ever since the popular morning show co-host learned that her mother, Nancy Guthrie, had gone missing in a suspected abduction. Guthrie's initial return to "Today" in the midst of her family tragedy was far from easy, but the support of colleagues such as Jenna Bush Hager has been a comfort. She's done her best to stay professional, so it came as a surprise to fans when Guthrie was absent from July 8 to 13 without an explanation. Viewers couldn't help worrying that the anchor might have gotten some dire news.

Not to worry: People confirmed that Guthrie had always been scheduled for a short break, and sure enough, she returned on the 14th. She told "Today" viewers that she had simply taken some chill time at home watching the World Cup tournament. "I watched quite a few of them," Guthrie said (per Us Weekly). "And you should know, the France and Spain semifinal is today."

Guthrie's unapologetic admission to doing some couch-rotting is something we should all aspire to. Co-host Craig Melvin agreed, calling her time off "much-deserved." Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Carson Daly also took time off after the team's marathon July 4 weekend coverage, and Guthrie and Roker's absence from "Today" allowed new faces to shine in the meantime.