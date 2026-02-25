'Struggling' Savannah Guthrie Has Friends Worried For Her Wellbeing Amid Nancy's Kidnapping

Savannah Guthrie has been dealing with a great deal of heartache, pain, and confusion since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was first reported missing on February 1. People close to her say that the strain of her mom's disappearance and fears for Nancy's life are taking a toll on Savannah emotionally and mentally as she clings to the hope that her mom might be okay. Savannah's close bond with her mother has made Nancy's shocking kidnapping all the more heartbreaking, and friends of the TV news journalist are very concerned about her well-being amid the search for her missing mom.

One of Savannah's friends told Page Six that they became increasingly worried about the "Today" show anchor after she shared an emotional plea on February 15, directed toward the people who kidnapped her mother. "She looks devastated. She looks like she's struggling. She can't be doing well," an unnamed source told the outlet. "Anyone who knows her is obviously so worried about her."

In a more recent video, shared on February 24, Savannah offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother's return, and tragically said the quiet part out loud. Though she's hopeful that her mom will return home safely, she admitted, "We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone." Savannah's painful public message and cash offer comes more than three weeks after 84-year-old Nancy was taken from her home in Arizona. A massive manhunt and investigation have been underway since, although no concrete leads have been found.