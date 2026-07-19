Supermodel Cheryl Tiegs Has Had Some Wildly Famous Friends Over The Years

Cheryl Tiegs' journey to global fame started with a down-to-Earth approach to modeling. "I was going to give it a try, do my best, and go as far as it would take me," Tiegs informed Westlake Malibu Lifestyle. "My ultimate goal was to be a librarian." Instead, Tiegs took the modeling profession in a completely new direction, becoming one of the most popular models of the 1970s.

Early on, friendship played a pivotal role in Tiegs' career. "My girlfriend next door kept coming over with Seventeen magazine saying, 'Cheryl, you could be a model.' I thought she was crazy," Tiegs admitted to Artful Living in 2017. Still, it apparently planted a seed. Tiegs took initiative, focused on building her portfolio, and didn't get discouraged when she got passed over. "I never took it as rejection," Tiegs explained to Naples Daily News in 2014. Her persistence paid off, and it didn't take long before Tiegs was in Seventeen magazine.

Over the years, Tiegs' celebrity helped her form some interesting connections with other well-known individuals. For instance, Zach Peck, one of actor Gregory Peck's grandchildren, is Tiegs' son from her marriage to Anthony Peck. Zach even named his son Atticus, after his granddad's iconic role in "To Kill a Mockingbird" — a choice that likely thrilled book-loving Tiegs. Beyond famous actor in-laws, Tiegs has also formed some interesting friendships with wildly famous people in modeling, music, and the art world.