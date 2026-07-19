Pattie Boyd Gave The World A Masterclass In Fashion On Her Honeymoon With George Harrison
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While 1967 is typically most closely associated with the Summer of Love, the romantic and revolutionary spirit of the time had been brewing throughout the decade, across the world. Musicians such as The Beach Boys, The Kinks, and The Rolling Stones are still widely regarded as some of the best bands in the world, but none compared to the level of frenzy and success that The Beatles inspired. Hit singles like "Love Me Do" and "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" inspired the worldwide phenomenon of Beatlemania, in large part due to the group's many media appearances on television in 1964. As the ultimate celebrities of this period, their relationships and partners also had a massive influence on the fashions and beauty trends of the time.
In particular, Pattie Boyd's relationship with Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison was more than just the inspiration for hit songs; the model's honeymoon looks following their January 1966 wedding brought the absolute best spring and summer trends of the time to new heights. In the above photo of the newlyweds arriving at London Airport for their trip to the Bahamas, Boyd went fully Mod in a patterned button-up shirt, miniskirt, and heels. The top was especially captivating, as color blocking gave the charming false impression of a cardigan draped over a darker striped shirt. Paired with some tinted sunglasses and hoop earrings, she brought a chic breeziness to her look that would be an impactful silhouette even today. It's no wonder that George Harrison reportedly got jealous of all the media attention Pattie Boyd received.
Pattie Boyd made her own fashion rules
Despite embodying the epitome of what we would consider '60s fashion in England, Pattie Boyd was actually one of the biggest pioneers of that style. There was nothing traditional about the model's wedding to George Harrison — from the happy couple's chosen outfits to their circumstances. When describing her courthouse wedding ensemble in her 2008 autobiography "Wonderful Tonight: George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and Me," Boyd gushed about her "Mary Quant pinky-red shot-silk dress, which came to just above the knee," proudly noting, "I wore it with creamy stockings and pointy red shoes." The model's red knitted crochet beret, which was paired along with it, was just the beginning of some iconic headwear, as photos from the celebrity couple's honeymoon showcase Boyd looking absolutely stunning in a perforated bucket hat (see above).
Stunning throwback pics of Pattie Boyd during her marriage to George Harrison solidify just how stylish she was. Being able to help pioneer an entire aesthetic takes a level of foresight far beyond just wearing clothes, and it was her other creative outlet that truly helped reinforce the image the model was building. In a 2024 interview with Christie's ahead of her photography exhibit, "The Pattie Boyd Collection," she shared how her time posing in front of the camera was what truly inspired her to pursue what was happening behind it, or "what the photographer was seeing." This expert image-making is truly what helped Boyd crack the code to being the ultimate musical muse.