Pattie Boyd Gave The World A Masterclass In Fashion On Her Honeymoon With George Harrison

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While 1967 is typically most closely associated with the Summer of Love, the romantic and revolutionary spirit of the time had been brewing throughout the decade, across the world. Musicians such as The Beach Boys, The Kinks, and The Rolling Stones are still widely regarded as some of the best bands in the world, but none compared to the level of frenzy and success that The Beatles inspired. Hit singles like "Love Me Do" and "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" inspired the worldwide phenomenon of Beatlemania, in large part due to the group's many media appearances on television in 1964. As the ultimate celebrities of this period, their relationships and partners also had a massive influence on the fashions and beauty trends of the time.

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In particular, Pattie Boyd's relationship with Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison was more than just the inspiration for hit songs; the model's honeymoon looks following their January 1966 wedding brought the absolute best spring and summer trends of the time to new heights. In the above photo of the newlyweds arriving at London Airport for their trip to the Bahamas, Boyd went fully Mod in a patterned button-up shirt, miniskirt, and heels. The top was especially captivating, as color blocking gave the charming false impression of a cardigan draped over a darker striped shirt. Paired with some tinted sunglasses and hoop earrings, she brought a chic breeziness to her look that would be an impactful silhouette even today. It's no wonder that George Harrison reportedly got jealous of all the media attention Pattie Boyd received.