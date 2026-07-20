Michael Landon & His Third Wife Cindy Clerico's Sizable Age Gap Caught Attention

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Although Michael Landon became a star on the long-running western "Bonanza," for many people, his role as Charles Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie" is his most iconic performance. From 1974-1983, Landon also directed, wrote, and served as one of the show's producers. The series became a family affair, since some of Landon's kids acted on the show, too. It also led to Landon's marriage to his third wife, Cindy Clerico.

Landon and Clerico's romance was complicated in multiple ways. Landon was married to Marjorie Lynn Noe when sparks first flew between he and Clerico. There was also a 20-year age gap between the two. Since Clerico was an extra, it's not clear when she started working on "Little House on the Prairie," or exactly when she and Landon started dating.

Between the infidelity and the age gap,Karen Grassle, one of the the leading ladies of "Little House on The Prairie", found the relationship particularly hard to take. Landon had already annoyed Grassle during their intimate scenes with humor she found offensive. As Landon and Clerico fell in love, he made things awkward by oversharing. "I didn't want to think about his penis," Grassle explained in her 2021 memoir "Bright Lights, Prairie Dust" (via New York Post). "Mike began to arrive jubilant at the makeup table, crowing about the benefits of bee pollen for the aging male." Clerico eventually took a job in the show's makeup department, hopefully she wasn't working there when Landon was dishing these private details.