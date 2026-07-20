George Harrison Met Paul McCartney Long Before Becoming Music Legends

When it comes to The Beatles' so-called creation myth and history, most headlines tend to be stubbornly focused on why they split, or what happened to Paul McCartney and John Lennon's friendship. The truth is, The Beatles' oldest bromance actually predates Lennon and McCartney's partnership, and it began sometime in 1954. George Harrison's friendship with Paul McCartney goes back to when the two were a pair of schoolboys making the daily trek to Liverpool Institute High School for Boys, and their route happened to overlap. "I first met George a long time ago, on the school bus," McCartney told Uncut. "We found we had rock'n'roll in common, and guitars. Eventually we made a guitar together."

McCartney had elsewhere clarified that they weren't classmates, since he sat a full year ahead of him, yet the chemistry was there from the get-go. McCartney and Harrison discovered they'd both been in the audience for the same Lonnie Donegan show at the Liverpool Empire before they'd ever spoken. Soon, McCartney was inviting Harrison over to work out skiffle numbers together. The chemistry resulted in McCartney, Lennon, and Harrison meeting up and playing music one night. "He pulled out his guitar and played 'Raunchy,' and that was it, he was in the band," McCartney added. Theirs was a bond for history books — literally in this case, since the iconic friendship has been chronicled everywhere from Hunter Davies' 1968 authorized biography to Graeme Thomson's "George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door."