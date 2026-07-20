George Harrison Met Paul McCartney Long Before Becoming Music Legends
When it comes to The Beatles' so-called creation myth and history, most headlines tend to be stubbornly focused on why they split, or what happened to Paul McCartney and John Lennon's friendship. The truth is, The Beatles' oldest bromance actually predates Lennon and McCartney's partnership, and it began sometime in 1954. George Harrison's friendship with Paul McCartney goes back to when the two were a pair of schoolboys making the daily trek to Liverpool Institute High School for Boys, and their route happened to overlap. "I first met George a long time ago, on the school bus," McCartney told Uncut. "We found we had rock'n'roll in common, and guitars. Eventually we made a guitar together."
McCartney had elsewhere clarified that they weren't classmates, since he sat a full year ahead of him, yet the chemistry was there from the get-go. McCartney and Harrison discovered they'd both been in the audience for the same Lonnie Donegan show at the Liverpool Empire before they'd ever spoken. Soon, McCartney was inviting Harrison over to work out skiffle numbers together. The chemistry resulted in McCartney, Lennon, and Harrison meeting up and playing music one night. "He pulled out his guitar and played 'Raunchy,' and that was it, he was in the band," McCartney added. Theirs was a bond for history books — literally in this case, since the iconic friendship has been chronicled everywhere from Hunter Davies' 1968 authorized biography to Graeme Thomson's "George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door."
Harrison and McCartney's friendship was sealed on a hitchhiking trip to Wales
By the summer of 1959, Paul McCartney and George Harrison were close enough that they started to travel together, not yet as bandmates but as friends. In August 1959, they decided to brave the road and hitchhike to Harlech, a coastal town in North Wales. "We'd heard a song, 'Men of Harlech,' and saw the signpost, and said, 'Yeah!'" McCartney recalled in the 2011 Martin Scorsese documentary "George Harrison: Living in the Material World" (per Far Out Magazine). The trip included staying at a bed-and-breakfast, forgetting to pay, and killing two spiders in their room before they could sleep.
"The great thing is, you know, it really bonds you. 'Cause you're just stuck with each other. And so you learn each other's humor, you learn each other's likes and dislikes," McCartney said of the experience when promoting his 2026 album "The Boys of Dungeon Lane." Olivia Harrison, George's widow, later unearthed postcards McCartney had mailed home during the adventure, bragging about how many miles they'd walked in just a day.
The friendship that began on a Speke bus route outlasted everything — even The Beatles. McCartney served as best man at Harrison's 1966 wedding to Pattie Boyd. And when his old schoolmate lay dying in 2001, he spent hours at his bedside holding his hand, and performed in 2002's "Concert for George" tribute. Even after Harrison's death, McCartney has found a surprising way to stay in touch with his Beatles bandmate — once greeting the fir tree Harrison gave him, by saying, "Hi, George!"