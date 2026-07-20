What Toni Basil, Singer Of Hit '80s Song Mickey, Looks Like Today

With her doe eyes, pigtails, and cheerleader outfit, Toni Basil became a staple of early MTV, all thanks to the energetic music video she created to go along with her endlessly catchy song, "Mickey." The tune, a genderswapped cover of the Racey song "Kitty," was a big success, going double platinum in many countries and continuing to be a sung around the world decades later. While "Mickey" may be seen as a fun song for the whole family these days — it was even used in a Forever 21 ad for Disney clothing — the song was a hotbed of controversy when it originally released, with some claiming the hit's lyrics alluded to sexual acts. Basil denied the claims, telling Vulture in 2012, "That's ridiculous. Everyone reads s*** into everything. It's not about anything dirty." One thing no one can argue is that "Mickey" is a poppy tune that will stick in any listener's head, and that it's what Basil will always be remembered for. And while there are plenty of '80s rock stars who are barely recognizable today, Basil looks like she hasn't aged a day.

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The photo above was snapped in 2023 at the Grammy Museum, for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of "Mickey." With the same doe eyes and energetic attitude that made her famous, Basil showed up on "Dancing with the Stars" two years afterward, helping "The Parent Trap" star Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten prepare to impress for their routine to her hit song during Season 34's "One-Hit Wonders Night." Basil told Hendrix, "You've got to be sassy to him." Basil's advice clearly worked: the dancing duo made it to the finals. Also in 2025, Basil attended the first ever Dance Hall of Fame ceremony to see a number of her contemporaries be inducted.