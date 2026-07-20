Are Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Going To Get Married? Here's What The Rumor Mill Is Saying
Marriage often appears to be the next logical step in long term relationships, but that doesn't mean it's always in cards. This is especially true if and when people have been married before. For Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, this appears to be the case. An anonymous source recently told PageSix that although their relationship is very strong and healthy, there is no indication that the couple will be getting married any time soon.
The source specifically claimed that Ramon has a close relationship with Pitt's immediate family then added that "Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone." Pitt and Ramon have been linked since 2022. It is not surprising that the couple wouldn't be in a rush to get married considering that Pitt only just finalized his divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2024. Meanwhile, Ramon was previously in a relationship with "The Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley. They wed in 2019 and then divorced in 2022.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have kept their relationship relatively private
Because of the nature of being celebrities, it was inevitable that details about Ines de Ramon's relationship with Brad Pitt would become public. Despite this, the couple has been otherwise very private about their relationship. Pitt in particular has rarely discussed their relationship, only commenting on their relationship directly in a 2025 interview with GQ. It was then that Pitt explained that he did not deliberately decide on the couple's first public appearance to be at the 2024 British Grand Prix race.
The actor has otherwise been pretty tight lipped, even managing to dodge direct questions about Ramon from Access Hollywood at the London premiere of "F1." "Well sure, ya know, it takes two," was all he said when asked about what it was like to have her support through his current phase of life. As of this writing, Ramon has not directly commented at all about her relationship with Pitt. This is not that surprising however, as she is a jewelry industry professional and typically extremely private about her personal life.