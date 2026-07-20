Are Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Going To Get Married? Here's What The Rumor Mill Is Saying

Marriage often appears to be the next logical step in long term relationships, but that doesn't mean it's always in cards. This is especially true if and when people have been married before. For Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, this appears to be the case. An anonymous source recently told PageSix that although their relationship is very strong and healthy, there is no indication that the couple will be getting married any time soon.

The source specifically claimed that Ramon has a close relationship with Pitt's immediate family then added that "Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone." Pitt and Ramon have been linked since 2022. It is not surprising that the couple wouldn't be in a rush to get married considering that Pitt only just finalized his divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2024. Meanwhile, Ramon was previously in a relationship with "The Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley. They wed in 2019 and then divorced in 2022.