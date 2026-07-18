Quote Of The Day By Zendaya: 'Nobody's Ugly. That Doesn't Exist...'

Everyone has days when they look in the mirror and feel insecure about the reflection they see. It's natural to look toward Hollywood's biggest stars for tips on how to get through the days when we're not feeling our best. People like Zendaya are in front of the camera all the time, expected to be "on" and glamorous whether they're on a red carpet, at the airport, or on set. It's encouraging to realize, though, that people who seem like they've got it all have bad hair days too.

Over the course of a decade, Zendaya made a stunning transformation from tween Disney star to critically acclaimed actor. The Oakland, California, native began her career in 2010 with the back-to-back Disney Channel hits, "Shake It Up" and "K.C. Undercover," becoming a runner-up on "Dancing with the Stars" in the process. She met her future husband, Tom Holland, in 2016 while filming "Spiderman: Homecoming" together, and they still love working alongside each other. She's appeared in acclaimed films and series since then, making history as the youngest nominee to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series when she won in 2020 for "Euphoria."

Zendaya has had plenty of great looks along the way, with her flawless outfits for "The Odyssey" press tour becoming instantly iconic. Even so, the actor hasn't been shy about feelings of anxiety, insecurity, and low self-esteem. She's confronted these things with wisdom and maturity, though, and has said some inspiring things in the process. In fact, her thoughts on the word "ugly" make a good case for erasing it from the dictionary entirely, which is why Zendaya is today's quote of the day.