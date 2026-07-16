Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding May Have Confirmed Her Brother Is Still On The Market

To look at New York City now, you'd never guess it practically came to a standstill for THE WEDDING just a couple of weeks ago. Madison Square Garden has been cleared of flower garlands and artificial trees, the extra pastries were given to eager fans outside, and the worst-dressed celebrities at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding have presumably sent out their duds to the dry-cleaners. But there are still a few bits of information to be gleaned about the A-listers' nuptials, including a juicy nugget about one particular member of the wedding party. Swift notably flouted the age-old tradition of being accompanied by a host of bridesmaids in identical mauve dresses doomed to hang in the back of their closets for the rest of their lives (no matter how many times the bridal salon assures them that they can wear the gowns again).

Instead, she chose her brother, Austin Swift, as her "Man of Honor" and sole attendant. The "Blank Space" hitmaker made sure nobody was left off the invite list; in fact, some of the unexpected guests at the Swift-Kelce wedding included Simone Biles, Karlie Kloss, and Brad Pitt. Plus ones were likely allowed since, when you're hosting a thousand people at MSG, what's one or two more? Yet Austin attended solo, despite being linked to model Sydney Ness until recently. As a source clarified to the Daily Mail, "Austin isn't seriously dating anyone right now," despite the help of his superstar sister, who reportedly has tried to set him up in the past. As the insider elaborated, "She wants to see him settled down and in love. Especially now that she is."