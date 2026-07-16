Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding May Have Confirmed Her Brother Is Still On The Market
To look at New York City now, you'd never guess it practically came to a standstill for THE WEDDING just a couple of weeks ago. Madison Square Garden has been cleared of flower garlands and artificial trees, the extra pastries were given to eager fans outside, and the worst-dressed celebrities at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding have presumably sent out their duds to the dry-cleaners. But there are still a few bits of information to be gleaned about the A-listers' nuptials, including a juicy nugget about one particular member of the wedding party. Swift notably flouted the age-old tradition of being accompanied by a host of bridesmaids in identical mauve dresses doomed to hang in the back of their closets for the rest of their lives (no matter how many times the bridal salon assures them that they can wear the gowns again).
Instead, she chose her brother, Austin Swift, as her "Man of Honor" and sole attendant. The "Blank Space" hitmaker made sure nobody was left off the invite list; in fact, some of the unexpected guests at the Swift-Kelce wedding included Simone Biles, Karlie Kloss, and Brad Pitt. Plus ones were likely allowed since, when you're hosting a thousand people at MSG, what's one or two more? Yet Austin attended solo, despite being linked to model Sydney Ness until recently. As a source clarified to the Daily Mail, "Austin isn't seriously dating anyone right now," despite the help of his superstar sister, who reportedly has tried to set him up in the past. As the insider elaborated, "She wants to see him settled down and in love. Especially now that she is."
The Swift siblings are totally devoted to each other
Taylor Swift has always had a close relationship with her brother, Austin. The pop star even shared an adorable flashback pic of the two of them on Instagram in June 2026 to promote "Toy Story 5," which includes her new original song "I Knew It, I Knew You." The siblings are quite close in age, with Taylor describing Austin as "one of my best pals" on Instagram. Her younger brother, in turn, returned the favor when "Evermore" came out, enthusing on Instagram, "As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist." Like his sister, Austin works in entertainment. He's appeared in movies and TV ("Embeds," "We Summon the Darkness") and produced several of Taylor's music videos.
But, while his career is thriving, Austin's love life has seemingly been in a bit of a holding pattern. His breakup with Sydney Ness appears to have been fairly recent, since the model was spotted with the Swifts and their guests at several Kansas City Chiefs football games throughout the 2025 season, including one around Christmastime. Could it be that they experienced the dreaded holiday breakup? The Daily Mail dished that Austin had been spotted on Raya, a membership-only dating and networking app popular with celebrities. But if he has found someone to date, the romance either hasn't fully blossomed yet, or else Austin chose not to bring his new love interest to the wedding so as not to draw attention to himself on a day that was exclusively about Taylor and her new hubby.