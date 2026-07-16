Kate Gosselin's Estranged Son Collin's New TV Gig Is A Touchdown Against His Critics

Trigger warning: The following article contains discussion of child abuse.

Even if you're not familiar with "Jon & Kate Plus 8," you're almost certainly aware of the sheer amount of drama surrounding it. In addition to series stars Jon and Kate Gosselin's messy divorce, their son, Collin Gosselin, has levied some rather serious and disturbing allegations of physical and emotional abuse against his mother. However, while the former child star has his fair share of critics and detractors (Kate is chief among them), his latest professional move makes it clear that he's not about to let the naysayers get him down, and that Collin believes he's fully capable of carving out a successful television career independent of his family name.

On July 15, 2026, Collin's shocking return to the world of reality TV was confirmed when it was announced that he would be taking part in the fifth season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," joining fellow celebrity contestants like Candace Cameron Bure and Ruby Rose. "The secret is out," Collin wrote on Instagram, adding, "This experience was so special to me, and I met some truly incredible people along the way." Collin's stepmother Stephanie Gosselin was among those to voice support in the comments section, writing, "I can't wait to watch this with dad!!"

Considering the fact that Kate herself competed in Season 1 of "Special Forces," and was eliminated after suffering an injury on the very first episode, all of this no doubt sends a clear message to her. News of Collin's involvement in the show also comes only about a month after he announced a tell-all memoir detailing his alleged childhood experiences, which Kate reportedly isn't too happy about.