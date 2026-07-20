Heather Locklear's Daughter Ava Is Grown Up & Gorgeous: Her Life Away From The Limelight

Having parents as famous as Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora made hiding from the public eye nearly impossible for Ava Sambora. The former Bon Jovi guitarist welcomed Ava with the "Melrose Place" actor in 1997, three years after tying the knot. Despite living a lavish life like other celebrity kids — and even briefly attempting a modeling and acting career — Ava has completely stepped away from the limelight to live a private life.

Ava, whose Instagram is set to private, has two college degrees, is married to Tyler Farrar, and seemingly still has a great relationship with her now-divorced parents. In a 2020 interview with People, Locklear praised her only child, who has supported her through tragic details of Locklear's life. "Ava is an example to me to always try to find the good in someone ... and I aspire to be more like her," Locklear told the outlet. "Her kindness is contagious. We are very close, and I am blessed to call her my daughter."

Two years later, Locklear called her daughter "the most wonderful person I know" in a 25th birthday Instagram post in October 2022, with a photo showing how grown up and gorgeous she is. Considering how Locklear has a rocky relationship with her own mother, it's even more special that she is so close to her daughter, despite Ava's propensity to stay out of public view.