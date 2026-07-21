Not Hollywood Royalty Anthony Peck: This Was The True Love Of Cheryl Tiegs Life
Cheryl Tiegs reached a rare achievement in the celebrity world in her lifetime. She was one of the few celebrities who have married four times. The journey began with Stan Dragoti, a film director whom she married during the peak of her fame in the 70s. She was once married to Anthony Peck, an actor and co-writer, and to a yoga instructor Rod Stryker. But in 2020, Cheryl revealed the true love of her life was Peter Beard in an interview with People.
"He was, I have to say, the most romantic love of my life. I fell deeply in love with him, and for that, I'm forever grateful," Tiegs said. "I've always had a piece in my heart for Peter." The interview occurred after Beard died in 2020 following a disappearance from his home, which meant he may never have found out how Tiegs truly felt about him.
Tiegs met the renowned photographer in 1978 on "The American Sportsman" and they married in 1981 after she had divorced Dragoti. Beard would often whisk Tiegs away on trips through Africa, but the relationship didn't work out because of Beard's nomadic lifestyle. "For four days, he'd be an angel. We would lie in bed, watch movies, hug, and snuggle, but then he'd be off and running. That's not a marriage," Tiegs alleged in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020. "He was abusive, physically abusive ... The disappearing. It was emotionally abusive. It just got to be intolerable."
Anthony Peck was Cheryl Tiegs' most famous ex
While Peter Beard, Rod Stryker, and Stan Dragoti had their own fame, Anthony Peck was likely the only ex-husband who eclipsed Cheryl Tiegs' acclaim as a successful model. Tiegs was America's first supermodel, had been on the cover of several magazines and made cameos in "Family Guy" and "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story."
But Anthony was the son of Gregory Peck, one of the famous actors from the golden age of Hollywood. That relationship made Anthony Hollywood royalty, leading to his own acting career and a life in the spotlight. However, the pressure led to an alcohol addiction, which ultimately harmed his relationship with Tiegs. "But when we stopped living together and got married, I just wasn't at my best," the "Fit to Kill" actor told The Telegraph in 2001. "I knew I needed help, and gradually I realized that I had to change. I had to get sober and make a new life for myself. It took a while, but I did it."
For what it's worth, Tiegs has kept in touch with Anthony since they co-parent their son, Zachary, one of Gregory Peck's several grandchildren. Zachary was born a year after Tiegs and Anthony eloped in 1990. In 2023, the supermodel told West Malibu Lifestyle, "I was very shy back then, and it took a while for me to feel really comfortable with the Peck clan. I became close to Gregory's wife, Veronique, and I still consider myself part of the Peck family." Anthony also remarried after his divorce from Tiegs in 1995, and is still married to his wife, Paula Peck.