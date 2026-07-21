Not Hollywood Royalty Anthony Peck: This Was The True Love Of Cheryl Tiegs Life

Cheryl Tiegs reached a rare achievement in the celebrity world in her lifetime. She was one of the few celebrities who have married four times. The journey began with Stan Dragoti, a film director whom she married during the peak of her fame in the 70s. She was once married to Anthony Peck, an actor and co-writer, and to a yoga instructor Rod Stryker. But in 2020, Cheryl revealed the true love of her life was Peter Beard in an interview with People.

"He was, I have to say, the most romantic love of my life. I fell deeply in love with him, and for that, I'm forever grateful," Tiegs said. "I've always had a piece in my heart for Peter." The interview occurred after Beard died in 2020 following a disappearance from his home, which meant he may never have found out how Tiegs truly felt about him.

Tiegs met the renowned photographer in 1978 on "The American Sportsman" and they married in 1981 after she had divorced Dragoti. Beard would often whisk Tiegs away on trips through Africa, but the relationship didn't work out because of Beard's nomadic lifestyle. "For four days, he'd be an angel. We would lie in bed, watch movies, hug, and snuggle, but then he'd be off and running. That's not a marriage," Tiegs alleged in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020. "He was abusive, physically abusive ... The disappearing. It was emotionally abusive. It just got to be intolerable."