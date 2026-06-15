Celebs Who Have Been Married Four Or More Times
If at first you don't succeed, try again, at least three more times. It's estimated that about 40% of American first marriages end in divorce. However, the average divorce rate among celebrities jumps to 52%. Some of these celebrity marriages last just a few days, while other celebrities eventually get it right and find their happily ever after. Some famous people even marry the same person twice, hoping for a different outcome the second time around.
Time periods do not seem to be a factor in Hollywood divorce rates. Countless iconic stars of Old Hollywood are renowned for their multiple trips down the aisle, perhaps even more than their acting work. The general public loves nothing more than treating famous people's love lives like a popcorn movie that never gets old. Everyone seems to love it when a celebrity gets married, almost as much as when they get divorced. The more juicy, scandalous details, the better. Who can even think of Elizabeth Taylor or Zsa Zsa Gabor without adding up the number of husbands they left behind?
Which celebrities claim that they will never get married again? Which ones remain optimistic that their current love is the love that will last? We may learn from our past, but sometimes, we keep making the same mistakes. Marriage is hard. Just ask these repeat offenders.
Zsa Zsa Gabor leads the pack with nine marriages
Zsa Zsa Gabor certainly earned her moniker as "the most successful courtesan of the 20th century." In 1937, the Hungarian socialite turned 20 and married her first husband, 35-year-old Turkish diplomat Burhan Belge, for his hand in marriage. They divorced in 1941, and Gabor set sail for the United States, where she quickly met 55-year-old hotel magnate Conrad Hilton. They married in 1942 and had a daughter, Francesca, together; she was Gabor's only child. They divorced in 1947, and Gabor next moved on to British actor George Sanders, whom she married in Las Vegas in 1949 and divorced five years later.
Gabor's next trips down the aisle were to investment broker Herbert Hunter, oil tycoon Joshua Cosden, and Barbie doll creator Jack Ryan. Additionally, Gabor was immersed not only in the social scene but in a Hollywood career. She scored several roles in films and television, including "We're Not Married!," "Touch of Evil," and "Gilligan's Island." She often played herself. The fashion icon also became a personality who regularly visited talk shows, exuding her flirty charm and calling everyone "dahlink."
Mere days after divorcing Ryan, Gabor tied the knot with lawyer Michael O'Hara. Also on her marriage card was Felipe de Alba; however, the marriage was not official because she was still technically married to O'Hara. Gabor's final trip down the aisle came in 1986 when she married German Prince Frederick von Anhalt, who was 26 years younger. Gabor was awarded the title Princess von Anhalt, Duchess of Saxony, and they remained married until her death in 2016.
Larry King made eight trips down the aisle
Larry King may not have looked like a prototypical ladies' man, but he was suave enough to get married eight times. He started his marriage journey in 1952 at 18 years old when he wed his high school sweetheart, Freda King. Her parents reportedly annulled the nuptials the following year. Another brief marriage followed to Annette Kaye. Despite lasting less than a year, the couple had a son named Larry. Jr.
King next married Playboy bunny Alene Akins twice. The first marriage lasted two years, and the second three years. King adopted Akins' son Andy, and the pair also had a daughter, Chaia, together. King's next trip down the aisle was to former math teacher Sharon Lepore, which lasted from 1976 to 1983. The broadcaster then wed businesswoman Julie Alexander in 1989, who needed only a few dates before committing to King for a theoretical forever. Their marriage lasted until 1992.
Finally, last on King's dance card was Shawn King (née Southwick), who was 26 years younger. The pair had two sons. The CNN host and his seventh bride divorced in 2019 under tumultuous circumstances, with rumors swirling that they were both unfaithful. However, King claims that he never cheated on any of his wives. The truth about Larry King's seven ex-wives is that he says he wasn't in love with all of them. "In retrospect, I only loved three. The current, of course, and two previous," he said while still married to Shawn King (via Daily Mail).
Elizabeth Taylor married Richard Burton twice
Elizabeth Taylor's relationship history is a who's who of Old Hollywood. She became infamous for her eight marriages. It all started in 1950, when the then-18-year-old Taylor married Hilton hotel heir Conrad "Nicky" Hilton Jr. They divorced eight months later. The "Giant" star moved on to British actor Michael Wilding, with whom she had two sons. The pair divorced after five years. Next, just one month after her separation from Wilding, the Oscar winner married film producer Mike Todd, and the pair had one daughter together. Tragically, Todd, whom Taylor cherished and loved, died in a plane crash in 1958.
Taylor's most controversial relationship was with Todd's close friend Eddie Fisher, who was married to Debbie Reynolds. Fisher left his wife for Taylor and sparked one of the most scandalous unions in Hollywood history. The pair married in 1959 and divorced in 1964. Next came the only husband Elizabeth Taylor married twice, actor Richard Burton, who is considered by many to be Taylor's true love. Their romance became an internationally watched affair. Because Burton and Taylor were both married to other people when their relationship began on the set of "Cleopatra," the scandal caused the Vatican to denounce their union. Taylor and Burton married in 1964 and divorced in 1974. They decided to get hitched again the following year, only to divorce a year later.
Taylor's final two trips down the aisle were with politician John Warner and construction worker Larry Fortenksy, who was 20 years her junior. They married in 1991 and divorced five years later.
Angelina Jolie was Billy Bob Thornton's fifth wife
Billy Bob Thornton has taken six trips down the aisle. The "Landman" actor's starter marriage to Melissa Lee Gatlin happened in 1978, and the pair divorced two years later. They had a daughter named Amanda together. In 1986, Thornton married Toni Lawrence, and their union ended in 1988. In 1990, he exchanged vows with Cynda Williams, and they divorced in 1992. The following year, he tied the knot with Pietra Dawn Cherniak, but that relationship ended in 1997. They welcomed two sons, William and Harry.
Thornton's most high-profile marriage came in 2000 when he was 44 and his starlet bride, Angelina Jolie, was 24. The PDA-loving pair became media magnets who shocked the world with antics like wearing vials of each other's blood. "We were apart a lot because she's off making 'Tomb Raider' and I'm making 'Monster's Ball,'" explained Thornton (via E! News). "She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razor blade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck." They eloped in Las Vegas after dating for just a few months and got tattoos dedicated to each other. They called it quits in 2002 but remain friendly.
The "A Simple Plan" star finally got it right on try No. 5. Thornton married special effects artist Connie Angland in 2014 after more than 10 years together. They have a daughter named Bella.
Martin Scorsese has been married to his fifth wife since 1999
It took Martin Scorsese five tries, but he eventually got the marriage thing right. The director married his college sweetheart Laraine Brennan in 1965 and had a daughter, Catherine. The pair divorced in 1971. His next trip down the aisle was with journalist Julia Cameron in 1976. The pair had a daughter, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, and divorced in 1977. Scorsese married acclaimed Italian actor Isabella Rossellini in 1979. The truth about Martin Scorsese and Isabella Rossellini's marriage is that it fell apart mainly because of Rossellini's mother's (actor Ingrid Bergman) cancer diagnosis. But it could have also been because of the auteur's explosive anger. "He could get really angry," said Rossellini in the Apple TV documentary "Mr. Scorsese" (via Yahoo Entertainment). "He never hit me or anything like that, but he could demolish a room." They divorced in 1982.
Barbara De Fina, Martin Scorsese's ex-wife, worked as a producer on eight of the auteur's films, including "Goodfellas." The pair married in 1985 and split in 1991. However, they maintained a good working relationship afterward.
The "Taxi Driver" director eventually had his happily ever after. Scorsese wed book editor and producer Helen Morris in 1999. They have a daughter, Francesca Scorsese. Scorsese praised his wife's ability to handle her Parkinson's disease. "I've never seen such strength like that in a person and such a fortitude and a positive way of approaching life under the worst of circumstances," Scorsese said on SiriusXM's "This Life of Mine With James Corden" (via Entertainment Tonight).
Nicolas Cage thinks he finally got it right after five marriages
Nicolas Cage met starlet Patricia Arquette in 1987 when she was 19 years old. They married in 1995 when Arquette proposed to Cage via a phone call. Two weeks later, they tied the knot, but the marriage lasted for only five years. The "Leaving Las Vegas" actor found himself in another high-profile relationship when he married Elvis Presley's only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2002. The marriage lasted mere months. "It was a big mistake," Presley admitted in a statement (via "Today").
In 2004, the then-40-year-old Oscar winner married 19-year-old waitress Alice Kim after knowing her for five months. The couple had a son they called Kal-El, derived from Superman's Kryptonian name. They divorced in 2016. "She was quite young when I married her and I don't really have any ill will towards what happened," Cage revealed to The Guardian.
A look inside Nicolas Cage's relationship with his wife of four days reveals another marriage that probably should not have happened. Cage wed makeup artist Erika Koike in a Las Vegas wedding in 2019. Just days later, the actor annulled the marriage, citing "intoxication." The "Pig" actor made his fifth trip down the aisle with Riko Shibata in 2021, once again in Las Vegas. The pair, who have a 31-year age gap, have a daughter together, August Francesca Coppola Cage. "I know five is a lot ... but I think I got it right this time," he told the LA Times.
James Cameron has been married five times
James Cameron is such an intense, demanding director that he's earned the moniker "Iron Jim" on film sets. It's not a surprise that the combative filmmaker has four ex-wives. Cameron married his first bride, waitress Sharon Williams, in 1978, before his success in movies. He credits Williams with inspiring his "The Terminator" heroine Sarah Connor. They divorced in 1984.
Next, Cameron married his romantic and producing partner, Gale Ann Hurd, in 1985. The Hollywood power couple went on to make a string of hits together, including "Aliens" and "The Abyss." The pair divorced in 1989, but Cameron has gone on to praise Hurd's producing talent. The "Titanic" auteur stayed in the entertainment biz when he married director Kathryn Bigelow in 1989. They divorced two years later. The whole world got to watch the exes go head to head at the 2010 Oscars when both of their films were nominated for multiple awards. Bigelow's "The Hurt Locker" wound up besting Cameron's "Avatar."
Cameron wed his "The Terminator" heroine, Linda Hamilton, in 1997, after sparks flew on the set of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." They had a daughter together in 1993. However, the pair divorced in 1999 after Cameron's alleged affair with "Titanic" actor Suzy Amis. Cameron made his mistress his wife in 2000 when he wed Amis. "And now I've been married happily ... having earned that happiness, which you find out that you have to work at it for 25 years," he said on the "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" podcast.
Pamela Anderson has been married five times to four different men
Pamela Anderson's first marriage was to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 on a beach in Mexico after knowing him for only a few days. The three-year marriage was a notoriously rocky one, which even led to a 1998 arrest. Lee was taken into custody for felony spousal abuse and child abuse. The rocker was later sentenced to six months in jail. Lee and Anderson also had to contend with their honeymoon sex tape getting leaked on the internet. The pair had two sons before finally calling it quits in 1998.
The "Baywatch" star married another rocker, Kid Rock, in 2006. It was a quick marriage for the pair, who divorced four months later. Next, Anderson married professional poker player Rick Salomon in Las Vegas in 2007. Anderson filed for divorce two months later, and the marriage was ultimately annulled in 2008. But the couple decided to double-dip and get married again in 2014. The second marriage lasted about six months. Anderson filed a restraining order against Salomon, claiming that he was abusive.
Finally, Anderson married her builder and bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, in 2020. Two years later, it was splitsville for the couple. As of 2026, Anderson is single and seemingly happy. "I don't need someone to bring me roses," (she told People in 2023). "I've just planted a hundred rose bushes. I can get them any time I want — and they're my favorite roses."
Geena Davis claims she was never legally married to her fourth husband
Geena Davis' first marriage came in 1981, when Davis was still an unknown actor, to New York City restaurateur Richard Emmolo. They divorced in 1984, but Emmolo speaks well of his ex. "If anyone deserves to find happiness, it's Geena," he said in 2001 (via The Free Library).
The "Tootsie" star's career took off in the mid-1980s. She married frequent co-star Jeff Goldblum in 1987 and divorced in 1991. Their separation reportedly occurred because Goldblum did not want to have kids. Davis' next turn as bride came in 1993 to Finnish director Renny Harlin. The lovebirds dated for only five months before tying the knot. Harlin and Davis collaborated on two major box office flops together, the epically disastrous "Cutthroat Island" and "The Long Kiss Goodnight." They parted ways in 1998.
Davis took her fourth trip down the aisle in 2001, with neurosurgeon Reza Jarrahy, who was 15 years younger. Their union produced three kids: Alizeh, Kaiis, and Kian. The actor gave birth to all three kids when she was in her 40s. The couple officially divorced in 2021 under contentious circumstances when Davis claimed the pair were never legally married. The Oscar winner reportedly brought the matter to court because she didn't want to divide their assets. "I'm definitely not interested in ever getting married," she told The Irish Times in 2022. "I mean, it would just be ridiculous. Or maybe I should really go for it, go for like eight marriages."
Jennifer Lopez claims she's done with marriage
"I am somewhat of an expert," Lopez joked at the 2024 Golden Globes (via "Today"). "Not so much on marriage but on weddings." A complete timeline of Jennifer Lopez's relationships shows her nuptial expertise with four marriages and six engagements. Her first marriage took place in 1997 to waiter Ojani Noa, the same year Lopez's breakthrough film "Selena" came out. The couple was married for less than a year, and a slew of contentious legal issues followed.
Lopez then tied the knot with dancer/choreographer Cris Judd in 2001 and divorced him in 2003. Their split came during Lopez's meteoric rise to international superstar status, which Judd has admitted was difficult to handle. Lopez next married singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The pair had twins, Max and Emme, before parting ways in 2011. However, the co-parents remain good friends.
Finally, Lopez and Ben Affleck went through the familiar media circus of Bennifer 2.0 about 20 years after their first engagement. The pair married in 2022 and divorced in 2025. Following their split, Lopez decided to take a year off from work but came out of the experience feeling better. "I'm in my happy era," she said on "Good Morning America" in 2026. "I think for the first time in my life, I feel like I'm free." Will there be a husband No. 5? "I think I'm done with that," Lopez said after spotting a fan proposal sign at her concert in Spain (via People). "I've tried that a few times."