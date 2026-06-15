Celebs Who Have Been Married Four Or More Times

If at first you don't succeed, try again, at least three more times. It's estimated that about 40% of American first marriages end in divorce. However, the average divorce rate among celebrities jumps to 52%. Some of these celebrity marriages last just a few days, while other celebrities eventually get it right and find their happily ever after. Some famous people even marry the same person twice, hoping for a different outcome the second time around.

Time periods do not seem to be a factor in Hollywood divorce rates. Countless iconic stars of Old Hollywood are renowned for their multiple trips down the aisle, perhaps even more than their acting work. The general public loves nothing more than treating famous people's love lives like a popcorn movie that never gets old. Everyone seems to love it when a celebrity gets married, almost as much as when they get divorced. The more juicy, scandalous details, the better. Who can even think of Elizabeth Taylor or Zsa Zsa Gabor without adding up the number of husbands they left behind?

Which celebrities claim that they will never get married again? Which ones remain optimistic that their current love is the love that will last? We may learn from our past, but sometimes, we keep making the same mistakes. Marriage is hard. Just ask these repeat offenders.