'I'll Show Them How To Wrangle A Crocodile!': Taylor & Travis Just Got A Wild Honeymoon Offer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had their pick of options for where to get married before ultimately deciding on Madison Square Garden on July 3. But now that their so-called "wedding of the century" is over, they have to decide on where to honeymoon. Luckily, they were just offered the most wild —or should we say, wildly romantic? — option: wrangling crocodiles at Australia Zoo with Robert Irwin! (Add that to the list of sentences that have never been uttered before.)
Robert is exactly like his dad, the late Steve Irwin, star of "The Crocodile Hunter." In addition to hosting various reality series, he works at his family's Australia Zoo, where part of his job is handling and feeding crocodiles. In a July 13, interview with Access Hollywood, he revealed that he offered his family's zoo for Swift and Kelce to get married. Although they ultimately declined — "it's a long flight, it's alright, I don't blame them," Robert told the outlet — he's holding out hope that they'll visit during their honeymoon. Considering how the couple loves giving money to worthy causes, this could be perfect!
"Honeymoon is on the table," he continued, adding that they could stay at the zoo's five-star luxury resort, the Crocodile Hunter Lodge, which has "an infinity pool looking over a paddock full of kangaroos." "If that doesn't say honeymoon, I don't know what does," Robert added. "I'll show them how to wrangle a crocodile. Travis will be alright. Taylor will be alright. They'll love it."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a honeymoon around his football schedule
We have no idea what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will ultimately decide to do for their honeymoon, especially because the world is their oyster, with private jets and enough money to travel anywhere. On July 10, Entertainment Tonight reported the couple was spotted in Montana, where they spent "a few days of relaxing" at Yellowstone Club. On July 11, the couple was photographed attending JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding to Laura Kruk in California, per People.
Whatever they decide to do for their honeymoon will likely have to wait as the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end is supposed to report to training camp at the end of July and stay through August, with football season beginning September 9, according to Heat World. A source told the outlet, "There have been some rumors about them starting it off at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito." They added, "It's where Jackie Kennedy had her honeymoon, and so did Jennifer Lopez, so it's ultra private and has so much history." We could definitely see Swift doing something glamorous and full of history like that!
An insider told The U.S. Sun in March that Swift and Kelce won't even clue friends and family in to their whereabouts when they do finally go on their honeymoon. "Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field," the insider said. So maybe they will squeeze it in before football season? Whenever (and wherever) it is, we're sure it'll be amazing!