'I'll Show Them How To Wrangle A Crocodile!': Taylor & Travis Just Got A Wild Honeymoon Offer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had their pick of options for where to get married before ultimately deciding on Madison Square Garden on July 3. But now that their so-called "wedding of the century" is over, they have to decide on where to honeymoon. Luckily, they were just offered the most wild —or should we say, wildly romantic? — option: wrangling crocodiles at Australia Zoo with Robert Irwin! (Add that to the list of sentences that have never been uttered before.)

Robert is exactly like his dad, the late Steve Irwin, star of "The Crocodile Hunter." In addition to hosting various reality series, he works at his family's Australia Zoo, where part of his job is handling and feeding crocodiles. In a July 13, interview with Access Hollywood, he revealed that he offered his family's zoo for Swift and Kelce to get married. Although they ultimately declined — "it's a long flight, it's alright, I don't blame them," Robert told the outlet — he's holding out hope that they'll visit during their honeymoon. Considering how the couple loves giving money to worthy causes, this could be perfect!

"Honeymoon is on the table," he continued, adding that they could stay at the zoo's five-star luxury resort, the Crocodile Hunter Lodge, which has "an infinity pool looking over a paddock full of kangaroos." "If that doesn't say honeymoon, I don't know what does," Robert added. "I'll show them how to wrangle a crocodile. Travis will be alright. Taylor will be alright. They'll love it."