Matt Damon's Hilariously Strict 14-Word Warning For Anyone Daring To Date His Daughters

Luckily for Matt Damon and Luciana Damon's daughters, their dad won't be too involved in their dating lives soon. After all, they are growing up so fast, and since two of them are adults, they can make their own decisions. In a July 14, 2026, interview with People, Damon reflected on the "new phase of life" he and his wife are in with their daughters getting older. "Having two older kids who are out of the nest and knowing how fast these final years go, we're trying to be mindful of holding onto what we can," Damon told the outlet.

It's an emotional time, but it's not all sad. Watching your kids grow can come with some incredibly precious moments too, like when one of Damon's daughters told him that she's "proud" of him after watching "The Odyssey." How sweet is that? And in a 2024 interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Damon revealed that his main advice on being a girl dad is to "just try to listen and be helpful" (per People).

He added, "I mean, ultimately, it's about building self-esteem. You know, 99% of the decisions they make, you're not gonna be there, right?" It's clear he has imparted knowledge in their lives growing up, and now he trusts them to make their own decisions, dating and otherwise. What a great example of a supportive and loving dad!