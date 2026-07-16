Matt Damon's Hilariously Strict 14-Word Warning For Anyone Daring To Date His Daughters
Matt Damon is a fiercely protective girl dad. "The Odyssey" star shares four daughters — Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15 — with wife Luciana Barroso Damon. Even though they live lavish lives, that doesn't make them immune to rules. Especially rules around dating. Damon revealed the strict (and funny!) 14-word warning he gives his daughters' potential suitors, and we are totally stealing this.
In an interview with E! News on July 14, 2026, Damon revealed that he's actually "pretty kind" when it comes to his daughters' dating lives — likely helped by the fact that the girls all "have very wonderful tastes" in a potential significant other. However, if he ever does feel the need to warn someone, he takes a line from Sean Penn's 2015 interview on "The Graham Norton Show": "Whatever you do to her, I'm gonna do to you when you get home," Damon quoted to E! News while laughing. That would be terrifying for anyone to hear, but also, completely fair!
Matt Damon and wife Luciana are embracing the empty nest phase
Luckily for Matt Damon and Luciana Damon's daughters, their dad won't be too involved in their dating lives soon. After all, they are growing up so fast, and since two of them are adults, they can make their own decisions. In a July 14, 2026, interview with People, Damon reflected on the "new phase of life" he and his wife are in with their daughters getting older. "Having two older kids who are out of the nest and knowing how fast these final years go, we're trying to be mindful of holding onto what we can," Damon told the outlet.
It's an emotional time, but it's not all sad. Watching your kids grow can come with some incredibly precious moments too, like when one of Damon's daughters told him that she's "proud" of him after watching "The Odyssey." How sweet is that? And in a 2024 interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Damon revealed that his main advice on being a girl dad is to "just try to listen and be helpful" (per People).
He added, "I mean, ultimately, it's about building self-esteem. You know, 99% of the decisions they make, you're not gonna be there, right?" It's clear he has imparted knowledge in their lives growing up, and now he trusts them to make their own decisions, dating and otherwise. What a great example of a supportive and loving dad!