'90s Fans Rejoice: HGTV's New Series Is Packed With Nostalgia & Your Favorite Sitcom Stars

There's nothing like seeing photos of vintage fashions, furnishings, and décor to send you straight back in time. For those who have a particular longing for the '90s, HGTV is providing something that's even more satisfying than scrolling social media nostalgia accounts. On August 26, 2026, the network is debuting "Totally '90s House." The show's aim isn't entirely sentimental — it seeks to spotlight '90s time capsules and update some of them for the 21st century, which is something that's been done on HGTV on other shows like "Unsellable Houses." However, this time, although the '90s décor will likely disappear, the teams behind the renovations will unlock a steady stream of core childhood memories.

"The fits are back, the playlists are on repeat, and kids who weren't even born yet are binge-watching the shows we made famous," proclaimed Jaleel White, who played Steve Urkel on "Family Matters." White is hosting the show, and he joked, "While some things from the '90s are timeless ... some of y'all never got the memo that the decade ended." (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Beverly Mitchell, who starred in the '90s series "7th Heaven," was delighted to announce her participation on her Instagram account. Since "7th Heaven" ended, Mitchell has been busy acting and recording music, and she's even appeared on reality shows like "Trading Spaces." Mitchell revealed that she's paired with Jodie Sweetin and Brian Austin Green. They'll be facing off with Melissa Joan Hart, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and brothers Matthew Lawrence and Joey Lawrence.