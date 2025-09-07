We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When "7th Heaven" premiered on The WB back in 1996, nobody could have anticipated just how long the show would last ... or that it would, in retrospect, become the source of much fascination and scandal. All of that came later, though; in the beginning, there was just the story of a minister named Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) trying to get through life with his seven children. Like all the best family soaps, the Camdens faced real-life issues like sexuality, drugs, violence, pants that wouldn't stay up, and even some legendarily awful musical numbers.

The show also launched several people to stardom. It's the show that gave us Jessica Biel, for example, and it also introduced the world to Beverley Mitchell. The spunky child star won fans as Lucy Camden, one of the family's younger daughters; by the time the show came to an end in 2007 — after The WB had become The CW — Lucy was fully grown up and married.

In real life, Mitchell had to figure out what came next. The show had given her career a major head start, but now she had the freedom to explore, to find her own place in the entertainment industry and prove she had staying power beyond this one iconic show. Here's what happened to Beverley Mitchell after "7th Heaven" went off the air.