What Happened To Beverley Mitchell After 7th Heaven?
When "7th Heaven" premiered on The WB back in 1996, nobody could have anticipated just how long the show would last ... or that it would, in retrospect, become the source of much fascination and scandal. All of that came later, though; in the beginning, there was just the story of a minister named Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) trying to get through life with his seven children. Like all the best family soaps, the Camdens faced real-life issues like sexuality, drugs, violence, pants that wouldn't stay up, and even some legendarily awful musical numbers.
The show also launched several people to stardom. It's the show that gave us Jessica Biel, for example, and it also introduced the world to Beverley Mitchell. The spunky child star won fans as Lucy Camden, one of the family's younger daughters; by the time the show came to an end in 2007 — after The WB had become The CW — Lucy was fully grown up and married.
In real life, Mitchell had to figure out what came next. The show had given her career a major head start, but now she had the freedom to explore, to find her own place in the entertainment industry and prove she had staying power beyond this one iconic show. Here's what happened to Beverley Mitchell after "7th Heaven" went off the air.
She released a self-titled country album in 2007
Aware that "7th Heaven" was coming to an end and that she'd soon be leaving Lucy Camden behind, Beverley Mitchell looked to branch out. While she was still shooting the final few episodes of the show, Mitchell headed into the recording studio to lay down vocals for what would become her debut, self-titled country music album. "I grew up with country music, so it was the perfect fit because country music has always spoke to me," she told Beliefnet while promoting the album. "It's music with a lot of meaning, great stories, and great depth."
Unlike hiding behind a character as an actress, Mitchell spoke about writing song lyrics as a kind of spiritual practice for her. In particular, her song "Angel," which she performed on her long-running television show, was written about the loss of a friend. "It was a wonderful and scary experience to have the first song that everyone heard be something that was so emotional and so intense for me," she said.
A few years after the album's 2007 release, Mitchell looked back at her attempted music career in an interview with Media Mikes. "It was such an experience. I equal it to being naked in front of everybody and just showing your soul and everything you have to the world," she mused, adding, "[M]y time has been taken away from music. But that's all right."
Beverley Mitchell's 7th Heaven co-stars attended her wedding
In 2008, the year after "7th Heaven" went off the air — and five years after she'd gotten married on television — Beverley Mitchell got hitched for real. She wed longtime boyfriend Michael Cameron in a spectacular ceremony in Italy. A source told People that everyone in Mitchell's life was very happy with the man she'd found. "They are a really good fit for each other. Her friends and family are thrilled," the source said. Sources also revealed that the 100-person guest list at the wedding included several of her "7th Heaven" co-stars, including Mackenzie Rosman and Jessica Biel; Biel brought along her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
Mitchell frequently shouts out her wedding anniversary on social media. In 2020, for example, Mitchell marked her and Cameron's 12 years together and gushed about her life with him on Instagram. "You have shown me a world that is so much brighter, so much more fun, and filled with endless adventures!" she wrote in the caption. "I love you more each and every day!"
Beverley Mitchell had a recurring role on The Secret Life of the American Teenager
In 2012, Beverley Mitchell found herself back on television. She joined "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" in 2011, playing a school counselor named Kaitlin O'Malley. She'd had plenty of experience on teen dramas, of course, but she told Media Mikes that she'd never dealt with material this frank. After all, the show followed Shailene Woodley's character Amy Juergens, a teen mother. "We talk a lot about sex on 'Teenager' and a lot of other stuff we never talked about on '7th Heaven,'" she said.
Fans might be surprised, then, to learn that both shows share a creator and production team. Mitchell said working on the show was like being reunited with family she'd known since she was a child, and that seeing so many crew members again was great. "They're so talented. They're so much fun," she said. After all, Mitchell acknowledged that she likely wouldn't have the career she had without them. "I owe so much to [creator Brenda Hampton]," Mitchell said. "She's always been so supportive."
It seems that Mitchell's younger co-stars appreciated having a teen drama vet on the show. The show also starred Francia Raisa, who once labeled her friendship with Selena Gomez a trauma bond; she told ClevverTV, "Beverley is a very wise woman. She'll have really deep conversations with you ... she just makes you feel so comfortable."
She went public about a paranormal experience on a movie set
While she was still on "7th Heaven," Beverley Mitchell took on a more grown-up role in the iconic horror film "Saw II." Mitchell later told Media Mikes that she did it despite hating horror movies, explaining, "I can't stand horror movies because they scare the crap out of me. I am not good at watching anything horror. I totally freak out." She explained that it took her seven tries to get through the first "Saw" movie because she is only able to bring herself to watch scary things in the daytime.
Despite her fear of the genre, Mitchell also starred in the 2012 film "Pennhurst," later re-titled "The Lost Episode." The film was about the real-life Pennhurst Asylum, and they filmed there, too. In the movie, the production team of a paranormal television show goes to film an episode at Pennhurst and encounters something evil; in real life, Mitchell claims to have encountered something evil, leading her to return to Pennhurst to film an episode of "The Haunting Of." Have you kept all that straight?
On the Lifetime show about supposed real-life hauntings, Mitchell took a medium named Kim Russo through the movie's shooting locations. "This is the room where I had the most, like, physical reaction," Mitchell recalled. "Like, I felt nauseous, and I felt clammy, and I actually almost felt like I was getting a migraine." Russo confirmed, "There's a high volume of energy in this room." Spooky!
She looked back on the 20th anniversary of 7th Heaven
In 2016, which was the 20th anniversary of the premiere of "7th Heaven," Beverley Mitchell did the media rounds to talk about her memories from filming the show. She told Refinery29 that she was the one who stayed in touch with all of the cast, and she had been trying to convince everyone to meet up again. "I basically told them that I was feeling nostalgic, and I need to see them all pronto and that we just have to hang out," she said. "I'm the one that kind of is the pain in the ass that gets everybody together ... I definitely have been called the glue that keeps us all together."
In 2018, Mitchell revealed to "Today" that she and Jessica Biel fought a lot while filming the show. "We'd fight because I was the overachiever that wanted to, like, bank a million hours, and Jessie was like, 'Am I done yet?'" she recalled. "And so I was really annoying to her." Still, they managed to put aside their differences and form a fast friendship that continues to this day. "She's everything I could dream of in a sister and more," Mitchell said. "And I'm really grateful that our friendship and love continues."
That same year, Mitchell told People that she leaned on Biel's friendship for support after she suffered a miscarriage and lost her twins. "She was one of the first people I called," Mitchell said, "and I'm just very grateful for her friendship and just her being just a frickin' badass, awesome person."
Beverley Mitchell played herself on Hollywood Darlings
In 2017, Beverley Mitchell found her next television role: herself! She starred on "Hollywood Darlings," a sitcom on Pop about three former child stars finding themselves in Hollywood now that they're all grown up. She starred alongside Christine Lakin, best known as Al on "Step by Step," and "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin, who has made some candid confessions about addiction in the years since she played Stephanie Tanner.
Mitchell told CBS News that the show wasn't a reality show but a reality-based improv comedy about their lives. "We take things from our lives and put them into these extreme situations and amplify them to a whole different level," she explained. Things fell into place quite quickly, and the threesome found their comedic rhythm right away. "It was quite obvious that the three of us had an amazing dynamic and we had a show that was different and special," Mitchell said.
In the same interview, Mitchell also revealed that the girls went back even farther than fans likely realized; she and Sweetin, she said, had starred in a commercial together when they were only 4. "We're very in tune with each other and have a phenomenal connection. Our friendship is based on the understanding of what we've all been through," Mitchell insisted. "We genuinely love each other. These girls are my ride or dies." Sadly, the show ultimately lasted for only two seasons, concluding in 2018.
Beverley Mitchell loves making Christmas movies
Like many other child stars before her, Beverley Mitchell found a new niche to add to her ever-growing resume: made-for-TV Christmas movies. She's been in many, including the 2019 UPtv film "Rock N' Roll Christmas." Mitchell is a longtime fan of the holiday, telling Digital Journal, "Obviously, I love Christmas so any holiday movie is super fun." She noted that this one stood out because it wasn't your usual holiday romance. "It was more focused on a broken mother and daughter relationship, and finding each other again. I loved the family-centered film," she said. "It was a great experience all around."
Mitchell has also been in a considerable number of others, with titles like "A Gift Wrapped Christmas," "A Hometown Christmas," and "Candy Cane Christmas." The latter was released in 2020, and Mitchell told KTLA that the movie's production was filled with more danger than fans might expect. "We shot it in Ottawa," she revealed, the first time she'd ever shot a Christmas movie in an actually cold location. "It was freezing, and I almost had my first bout with frostbite," she added. "Which, by the way, is crazy scary."
She's now the mother of three kids
There are plenty of tragic details about the "7th Heaven" cast, including Beverley Mitchell's miscarriage. Thankfully, Mitchell is raising three children at this point, even though that's a surprise to her. "I still don't feel old enough to be a mom!" she told People when she was 34, still quite young despite having been in the public eye for decades at that point. Still, it seems that she has no regrets whatsoever. "Of all the amazing things I've done in life, nothing has been more important," she gushed. "Being a mommy is the best thing I've done. Seeing them embrace life with their fresh eyes and excitement really grounds you and makes you realize what life's really about."
That said, Mitchell had her third child during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she confessed on Instagram in 2021 that she was struggling a bit under the weight of her family responsibilities in such an uncertain time. "Comparing myself to everyone else, to everyone so put together, to those out enjoying their lives and traveling while we are still at home, to the clean houses, to the perfect mommies who seem to be killing the game," she wrote, "and I have to be honest I feel like I am drowning!"
She competed on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
When Beverley Mitchell was helping to develop "Hollywood Darlings," she wasn't particularly interested in being on reality television. By 2023, however, she had changed her mind. Mitchell competed on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," a show that put celebrities through the paces of what the military must undergo during training. She competed on the first season, going up against stars like Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn, former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, and Mel B, the former Spice Girl.
Mitchell told People that she had her kids on her mind while competing, hoping that her time away from her family would someday serve as an inspiration for them to push themselves. "I explained to them, 'Mommy did something that scared her. Mommy did something that really pushed me to my limits,'" she said. "I think that's something that can be inspiring for them."
She made it to the show's fourth episode, ultimately withdrawing during a grueling task that involved pushing a truck up a hill. "I'm afraid of cracking my head open on the rocks because I'm so unsteady," she confessed (via People), pulling out of the competition instead of getting eliminated.
Beverley Mitchell started a 7th Heaven rewatch podcast
In 2024, Beverley Mitchell moved into a new, nostalgia-drenched space in the entertainment industry. That year, she launched "Catching Up With the Camdens," a "7th Heaven" rewatch podcast. She co-hosts the show alongside former co-stars Mackenzie Rosman and David Gallagher, who played her siblings on the long-running teen drama. "Now, through this off-the-cuff podcast series, listeners have the exclusive opportunity to revisit the world of the Camdens and uncover untold stories, behind-the-scenes hijinks, and cherished memories," they told People in a press release.
In other words, listening to "Catching Up With the Camdens," you may learn that Mitchell and Jessica Biel had a crush on the same co-star while filming "7th Heaven." They might chat about their favorite episodes, cringe at their awkward selves growing up on camera, or share a laugh over some experience fans wouldn't have otherwise known about. "[H]onestly, it's like we never left," Mitchell claimed to People. "We truly are family and I am thrilled to revisit some of my most cherished and sometimes embarrassing memories."
Beverley Mitchell and her 7th Heaven co-stars finally addressed Stephen Collins' abuse of children
Before "Catching Up With the Camdens" could revisit the fun days they spent on set of the long-running teen drama, there was an elephant in the room that Beverley Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, and David Gallagher needed to address. After all, the memory of "7th Heaven" is tainted for a lot of people thanks to the news that broke about Stephen Collins, who played their father on television.
On the first episode of the podcast, Mitchell, Rosman, and Gallagher finally addressed the news that Collins had admitted to sexually abusing multiple minors over multiple years. "All forms of abuse — sexual abuse of any kind — it's inexcusable," Mitchell told the audience. "And victims of abuse need to be shown compassion, and they should be given support." While they said rewatching the show would necessitate talking about their memories of him, the former co-stars insisted that they themselves never had any bad experiences with Collins. "Stephen will not be joining us on this podcast, and we do not excuse or condone his behavior," Mitchell insisted.
She opened up about her insecurity on social media
One of the untold truths about self-confidence is that it can come from within, but it's also understandably influenced by external factors. To that end, Beverley Mitchell made headlines in 2025 when she opened up to fans on Instagram about struggling with her self-image thanks to what gets reflected back to her on social media.
"Hey guys," she began in a front-facing camera video. "You've probably noticed that a few of my videos have all had filters on it ... and I'm just gonna be honest. Lately, I have not been feeling super great about myself ... [I'm] just not feeling that I recognize my body."
Mitchell acknowledged that she hadn't quite decided how she wanted to solve that problem, but she felt that the first step should be opening up about how she was feeling. In the caption of the video, she wrote, "Decided to make some changes and going to share because it's time I take better care of myself! And sending love [to] anyone who feels [the] same."