Matt Damon's Most Famous Ex Is Aging Like Fine Wine: See Minnie Driver's Gorgeous Evolution
Minnie Driver and Matt Damon may have dated for a short time, but their relationship has constantly been brought up because of the public way they split up. Damon and Driver had a brief romance in 1997 while filming "Good Will Hunting," mirroring their characters who were lovers in the Oscar-winning movie. However, the public discovered the couple split in 1998 when Damon declared he was "single" during an interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
"It's horrendous breaking up with someone anyway, but to have it be so public and to be cast in a role that I would never play if they were paying me — this wronged woman!" Driver told the LA Times in 1998 after Damon's revelation. "Of course, he was busy declaring his love for me on David Letterman a month previously." By the time the pair reunited at the Oscars for "Good Will Hunting," where Driver was nominated for her Oscar, Damon already had a new girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Driver was still recovering from the breakup and has since said she couldn't fully enjoy the night because of the situation.
But Driver did move on, and has aged like fine wine since the breakup. Her face looks almost exactly the same in the picture taken in 2026 on the right, but her hair is wavy rather than curly now. In 2026, Driver was also a mother. Driver's son Henry is her only child, whom she raised on her own, keeping the father's identity a secret for several years.
Matt Damon and Minnie Driver did not stay in touch post-breakup
Since the breakup, Matt Damon and Minnie Driver have gone on to have stellar acting careers. But they're not an example of celebrity exes who have stayed close. After dating several celebrities, Damon settled down with someone outside the industry. Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso tied the knot in 2005, and raising four daughters together. Driver has been in a relationship with a director, Addison O'Dea, since 2018.
Driver had a public clash with Damon in 2017, when she posted about his comments regarding the #MeToo movement, which she thought were inappropriate. But in 2022, Driver said on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast that she didn't hold any ill will against Damon. "We're not friends, but I feel an enormous amount of love for him because we shared this inflection point where it was an inflection point for me," Driver told Day.
On another podcast, Keep It, in 2021, Driver recalled: "I did see Matt Damon on the beach, and I had not had a conversation with him seriously since we made the film ... And that was last summer, and it was actually very nice to see him and like his kids and his wife and it all felt quite, it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring."