A Look Back At Matt Damon's '90s Romance With Minnie Driver

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's friendship led to the creation of "Good Will Hunting." This very successful film received nine Academy Award nominations and won two. The movie solidified Damon and Affleck's bond even more. However, this unbreakable duo wasn't the only "Good Will Hunting" pairing that created buzz. Damon and Minnie Driver's romance became a hot topic during the film's promotional and marketing tour. They quickly became one of the '90s "It" couples.

Their breakup became a big topic when public interest in their relationship increased. On ITV's "This Morning," Driver reminisced about the media frenzy surrounding the end of their romance as there was a lot of dramatic reporting. This media attention made the breakup even harder for Driver. "This Morning" host Phillip Schofield wisely pointed out that sometimes people forget the humanity behind celebrities.

Driver agreed. She also shared her wish that people remembered that celebrities are "just human beings just bumbling around making all the same mistakes that everybody else makes, just doing it in a very public way." The world remains fascinated with devastating celebrity breakups and captivating hookups. Therefore, it isn't surprising that people still care about Damon and Driver's brief romance, even decades later.